India vs England 1st ODI: Jaiswal and Rana make ODI debut in Nagpur

Jaiswal records in 2024

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal was the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket in 2024, with 1,478 runs at an average of 54.74, and was also part of India’s squad for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. He was announced as part of India's 15-member squad for the ODI series vs England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While his debut date was expected to take some time as India had announced opener Shubman Gill as their vice-captain during the team announcement, it seems the 22-year-old has outshined Gill for the opening spot in the eyes of the team management and is now set for his first match in 50-over cricket for the Men in Blue.