IND vs ENG 1st Test: Pope braves Indian spin trio on his way to hundred

Pope scored his second hundred in Asia and fifth overall in his 39-match long Test career

Ollie Pope of England celebrating his Hundred during day three of the first test between India and England held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on the 27th Jan 2024 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
Ollie Pope became the first centurion in the first Test between India and England on the latter’s tour of India. The 22-year-old reached the hundred off just 154 balls as he braved the trial by spin at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 27. This is Pope’s fifth Test century in only his 39th Test. He has had 11 fifties to his name as well. 

Thanks to his hundred and a great stand for the sixth wicket with Ben Foakes that England managed to get past the Indian first innings lead of 190 runs to take a lead of their own. 

India vs EnglandEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

