IND vs ENG 2024 Tests: KL Rahul won't keep wickets - Rahul Dravid

Ahead of India vs England 2024 Test series, the biggest question doing the rounds on Rohit Sharma's choice for the keeper behind the wickets. Amid the Ishan Kishan omission from India squad, the choice was KL Rahul, KS Bharat or Dhruv Jurel.

Ahead of the Hyderabad Test, head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that KL Rahul won't keep wickets and it would be KS Bharat or Dhruv Jurel.

In Hyderabad on Tuesday, Dravid stated, "Rahul will not be playing as a wicketkeeper in this series and we are clear about that in the selection itself."

"We have chosen two additional wicketkeepers, and Rahul, of course, performed admirably for us in South Africa and was a major factor in our series draw. "But considering five Test matches and playing in these conditions the selection will be between the two other keepers we have."



KL Rahul was India designated wicketkeeper for the two-match Test series in South Africa.



KL Rahul to play as batter vs England?

KL Rahul batting career summary in Tests, ODIs, T20s and IPL Format Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s Test 49 84 2 2755 199 33.6 51.88 8 13 333 22 ODI 75 70 14 2820 112 50.36 87.82 7 18 224 61 T20I 72 68 8 2265 110 37.75 139.13 2 22 191 99 IPL 118 109 20 4163 132 46.78 134.42 4 33 355 168

With Virat Kohli out of the first two Tests, KL Rahul is expected to play as a batter given he recently scored a century in South Africa.