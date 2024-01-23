IND vs ENG 2024 Tests: KL Rahul won't keep wickets - Rahul Dravid

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
KL Rahul was India designated wicketkeeper for the two-match Test series in South Africa.
KL Rahul to play as batter vs England?
With Virat Kohli out of the first two Tests, KL Rahul is expected to play as a batter given he recently scored a century in South Africa.
|KL Rahul batting career summary in Tests, ODIs, T20s and IPL
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Test
|49
|84
|2
|2755
|199
|33.6
|51.88
|8
|13
|333
|22
|ODI
|75
|70
|14
|2820
|112
|50.36
|87.82
|7
|18
|224
|61
|T20I
|72
|68
|8
|2265
|110
|37.75
|139.13
|2
|22
|191
|99
|IPL
|118
|109
|20
|4163
|132
|46.78
|134.42
|4
|33
|355
|168