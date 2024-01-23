Home / Cricket / News / India vs England 2024: Stokes is good to go for Test series - McCullum

India vs England 2024: Stokes is good to go for Test series - McCullum

The 32-year-old Stokes underwent surgery in November last for his long-standing left-knee problem.

Ben Stokes
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Captain Ben Stokes is like a "greyhound" and he is "good to go" for the five-match Test series against India beginning here on Thursday, England coach Brendon McCullum said on Monday.

The 32-year-old Stokes underwent surgery in November last for his long-standing left-knee problem.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"He (Stokes) looks like a greyhound. He's put the work in, everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal," said McCullum.

England arrived in India on Sunday and trained for the first time at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday.

Check India vs England 1st Test match details here

Stokes had trained with the squad during their camp in Abu Dhabi last week, but did not bowl. He is unlikely to bowl in the Test series also.

"I've seen him running around and I think he's good to go. We'll obviously make that call as late as what we need to. But he's put all the work in, and we'll just have to wait and see," McCullum was quoted as saying by BBC.

England have reached here without batter Harry Brook, who has returned to the UK for personal reasons. Dan Lawrence has been named as his replacement though Brook could return for this tour that lasts until March.

Uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir could not accompany the team due to visa delay, and remained in Abhu Dhabi.

"The time that Bash (Bashir) had with the squad over in Abu Dhabi, where he fitted in seamlessly, will serve him greatly. We've also got a little bit of support out there for him so he's not on his own," McCullum said.

"We're hoping the news will come through today that his visa has been approved, then we'll get him to sink his teeth into this series," he said.

Also Read

Retaining the Cup appealed me the most: Ben Stokes explains his ODI return

India vs England Tests full schedule, live match timings, streaming, squads

Ben Stokes: Will think hard about ODI future after the knee surgery

IND vs ENG Tests: Harry Brook to return home due to personal reasons

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Rinku Singh named in India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs England Lions

IND vs ENG 2024: Harbhajan makes his pick in Axar vs Kuldeep on rank turner

IND vs ENG 2024: Yashasvi could establish himself in side feels Gavaskar

BCCI Awards 2023: Gill named cricketer of the year, Shastri recognised

ICC Awards 2023: Surya named captain, 4 Indians in T20I team of the year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India vs EnglandBen StokesBrendon McCullumEngland cricket team

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story