Ireland beat Zimbabwe on final day to secure third straight Test win

The Irish gained full member status with the ICC in 2017, allowing them to play test cricket. They lost their first seven matches at Test level

AP Bulawayo (Zimbabwe)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Ireland won a third straight cricket Test match after beating Zimbabwe by 63 runs on Monday in their one-off meeting in Bulawayo.

However, they beat Afghanistan in March last year and now have back-to-back wins over Zimbabwe, with left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys claiming a six-wicket haul to help seal victory on the fifth and final day.

Zimbabwe was set a target of 292 but fell short despite Wessly Madhevere making 84.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said he was unaware when the team's next test match will be.

"We are desperate to play," Balbirnie said in quotes carried by espncricinfo.com.

Topics :Test Cricket

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

