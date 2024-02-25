Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Ranchi weather: Will rain play spoilsport?

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Ranchi weather: Will rain play spoilsport?

Ranchi will see rain play spoilsport in the latter half as there is a forecast of rain between 1 and 2 PM IST and then again between 4 and 5 PM IST

General view of the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi for Day 3 Weather Forecast. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The India vs England Test series, will for the first time be disturbed by rain as showers with thunders are expected in Ranchi on Sunday, February 25.

When is rain expected on Day 3 in Ranchi?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The third day’s play in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi will see rain play spoilsport in the latter half as there is a forecast of rain between 1 and 2 PM IST and then again between 4 and 5 PM IST.

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Ranchi Weather Forecast. Photo: Screengrab Accuweather

Will the clouds clear up?

According to Accuweather, the cloud cover will be just 7 per cent at the start of the game at 9:30 AM IST. It will keep on increasing as the day progresses and become 70 per cent by 1 PM IST, according to the predictions.

However, past 1, the clouds in the sky will once again clear up a bit and the percentage will go below 50 to increase slowly and get back to 70 by 4.

What was the situation on Day 2?

Rain clouds hovered over Ranchi even on the evening of the second day of the Test. However, it never translated into showers as England spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley reduced India to 177/7 before Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav added an unbeaten 42 to take the score to 219/7 at the end of the day’s play. India trailed by 134 runs in the first innings. 

Also Read

LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India in precarious situation today

India vs England 4th Test Playing 11: Akash Deep makes his debut in Ranchi

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah the star as India lead by 171

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Root's century takes England to 302/7

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: India register biggest win, take 2-1 lead

Did not expect wicket to keep so low from day two onwards: Mhambrey

Bazball is not about being arrogant but bringing the best out of team: Root

LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India in precarious situation today

IPL 2024: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Rajasthan cricket's office sealed by RSC

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan set to host NZ in April as preparation for WC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ranchi TestIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story