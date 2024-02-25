LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India in precarious situation today
4th Test, Day 3, India vs England Live cricket score updates: After bundling out England for 353 runs in the 1st inning, Team India was reduced to 219-7 at stumps on Day 2, still trailing by 134 runs
On Day 3 of the India vs England 4th Test, the Indian team needs a miracle to stage a comeback at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. After bundling out England for 353 runs in the first inning, Team India was reduced to 219-7 at stumps on Day 2, still trailing by 134 runs. India will resume with Kuldeep Yadav (17) and Dhruv Jurel (30) at the crease. English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was England's chief destructor with four wickets the previous day. India will be hoping to reach at least the 300-run mark, but the batting prowess of the lower order is not encouraging.
India vs England 4th Test scorecards
|England 1st Inning
|353-10 (104.5 ov) CRR:3.37
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|b A Deep
|42
|42
|6
|1
|100
|Ben Duckett
|c D Jurel b A Deep
|11
|21
|1
|0
|52.38
|Ollie Pope
|lbw b A Deep
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Root
|Not out
|122
|274
|10
|0
|44.53
|Jonny Bairstow
|lbw b R Ashwin
|38
|35
|4
|1
|108.57
|Ben Stokes (C)
|lbw b R Jadeja
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|c R Jadeja b M Siraj
|47
|126
|4
|1
|37.3
|Tom Hartley
|b M Siraj
|13
|26
|1
|1
|50
|Ollie Robinson
|c D Jurel b R Jadeja
|58
|96
|9
|1
|60.42
|Shoaib Bashir
|c RM Patidar b R Jadeja
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|James Anderson
|lbw b R Jadeja
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|19 (b 5, Ib 9, w 0, nb 5, p 0)
|Total
|353 (10 wkts, 104.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|No Ball
|Economy
|Mohammed Siraj
|18
|3
|78
|2
|0
|4.33
|Akash Deep
|19
|0
|83
|3
|4
|4.37
|Ravindra Jadeja
|32.5
|7
|67
|4
|1
|2.04
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|22
|1
|83
|1
|0
|3.77
|Kuldeep Yadav
|12
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1.83
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 4th test Day 3 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages for free.
Check India vs England 4th Test Day 3 live cricket score and match updates here
8:19 AM
India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: Will rain play spoilsport in Ranchi?
By the end of play on Day 2, it was observed that the clouds hovered over the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. Though there was no rain interruption then, the weather would play spoilsport today if the forecasts are to be believed.
By 1 PM IST there are going to be showers with thunder, so we will have an interruption in the second session and even in the last session, there is a prediction of rain past 4 PM IST.
8:15 AM
India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: Where does the match stand?
With India trailing by 134 runs and seven wickets down, the match is highly in favour of the English team. However, the eighth-wicket partnership between Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav is 42-run strong. If they can get the English lead down to 80 or less, India will be well and truly back in the game.
8:04 AM
India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: Welcome to Day 3
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of India vs England's fourth Test in Ranchi. Stay tuned to Business Standard’s live blog as we take you through the entire day’s play.
First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 8:04 AM IST