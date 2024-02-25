LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India in precarious situation today

On Day 3 of the India vs England 4th Test, the Indian team needs a miracle to stage a comeback at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. After bundling out England for 353 runs in the first inning, Team India was reduced to 219-7 at stumps on Day 2, still trailing by 134 runs. India will resume with Kuldeep Yadav (17) and Dhruv Jurel (30) at the crease. English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was England's chief destructor with four wickets the previous day. India will be hoping to reach at least the 300-run mark, but the batting prowess of the lower order is not encouraging.

England 1st Inning 353-10 (104.5 ov) CRR:3.37 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley b A Deep 42 42 6 1 100 Ben Duckett c D Jurel b A Deep 11 21 1 0 52.38 Ollie Pope lbw b A Deep 0 2 0 0 0 Joe Root Not out 122 274 10 0 44.53 Jonny Bairstow lbw b R Ashwin 38 35 4 1 108.57 Ben Stokes (C) lbw b R Jadeja 3 6 0 0 50 Ben Foakes (WK) c R Jadeja b M Siraj 47 126 4 1 37.3 Tom Hartley b M Siraj 13 26 1 1 50 Ollie Robinson c D Jurel b R Jadeja 58 96 9 1 60.42 Shoaib Bashir c RM Patidar b R Jadeja 0 2 0 0 0 James Anderson lbw b R Jadeja 0 4 0 0 0 Extras 19 (b 5, Ib 9, w 0, nb 5, p 0) Total 353 (10 wkts, 104.5 Ov) Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets No Ball Economy Mohammed Siraj 18 3 78 2 0 4.33 Akash Deep 19 0 83 3 4 4.37 Ravindra Jadeja 32.5 7 67 4 1 2.04 Ravichandran Ashwin 22 1 83 1 0 3.77 Kuldeep Yadav 12 4 22 0 0 1.83 Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 0 6 0 0 6

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

