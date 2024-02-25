Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIVE SCORE IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: India in precarious situation today

4th Test, Day 3, India vs England Live cricket score updates: After bundling out England for 353 runs in the 1st inning, Team India was reduced to 219-7 at stumps on Day 2, still trailing by 134 runs

Image Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Live score India vs England 4th Test Day 3 cricket updates IND vs ENG full scorecard

Live score India vs England 4th Test Day 3 cricket updates IND vs ENG full scorecard

On Day 3 of the India vs England 4th Test, the Indian team needs a miracle to stage a comeback at Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. After bundling out England for 353 runs in the first inning, Team India was reduced to 219-7 at stumps on Day 2, still trailing by 134 runs. India will resume with Kuldeep Yadav (17) and Dhruv Jurel (30) at the crease. English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was England's chief destructor with four wickets the previous day. India will be hoping to reach at least the 300-run mark, but the batting prowess of the lower order is not encouraging.

India vs England 4th Test scorecards

England 1st Inning
353-10 (104.5 ov) CRR:3.37
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley b A Deep 42 42 6 1 100
Ben Duckett c D Jurel b A Deep 11 21 1 0 52.38
Ollie Pope lbw b A Deep 0 2 0 0 0
Joe Root Not out 122 274 10 0 44.53
Jonny Bairstow lbw b R Ashwin 38 35 4 1 108.57
Ben Stokes (C) lbw b R Jadeja 3 6 0 0 50
Ben Foakes (WK) c R Jadeja b M Siraj 47 126 4 1 37.3
Tom Hartley b M Siraj 13 26 1 1 50
Ollie Robinson c D Jurel b R Jadeja 58 96 9 1 60.42
Shoaib Bashir c RM Patidar b R Jadeja 0 2 0 0 0
James Anderson lbw b R Jadeja 0 4 0 0 0
Extras 19 (b 5, Ib 9, w 0, nb 5, p 0)
Total 353 (10 wkts, 104.5 Ov)
Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets No Ball Economy
Mohammed Siraj 18 3 78 2 0 4.33
Akash Deep 19 0 83 3 4 4.37
Ravindra Jadeja 32.5 7 67 4 1 2.04
Ravichandran Ashwin 22 1 83 1 0 3.77
Kuldeep Yadav 12 4 22 0 0 1.83
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 0 6 0 0 6

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 4th test Day 3 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

Check India vs England 4th Test Day 3 live cricket score and match updates here

8:19 AM

India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: Will rain play spoilsport in Ranchi?

 
By the end of play on Day 2, it was observed that the clouds hovered over the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. Though there was no rain interruption then, the weather would play spoilsport today if the forecasts are to be believed. 
 
By 1 PM IST there are going to be showers with thunder, so we will have an interruption in the second session and even in the last session, there is a prediction of rain past 4 PM IST. 
 
8:15 AM

India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: Where does the match stand?

 
With India trailing by 134 runs and seven wickets down, the match is highly in favour of the English team. However, the eighth-wicket partnership between Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav is 42-run strong. If they can get the English lead down to 80 or less, India will be well and truly back in the game. 
 
8:04 AM

India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: Welcome to Day 3

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of India vs England's fourth Test in Ranchi. Stay tuned to Business Standard’s live blog as we take you through the entire day’s play. 
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : India vs England Ranchi Test India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon