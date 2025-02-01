IND vs ENG 5th T20: Pitch report and key stats of Wankhede stadium

England will face off against India in the fifth and final T20I of their ongoing series on Sunday, February 2, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the series already lost, England will aim to salvage a win and finish the tour on a positive note.

ALSO READ: Pakistan to Australia: Updated squads of all 8 teams in Champions Trophy The visitors had a crucial opportunity in the fourth T20I to keep the series alive, but India triumphed by 15 runs, taking a commanding 3-1 lead. England had started well with the ball, reducing India to 79/5, but a superb partnership between Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya lifted the hosts to a total of 181/9. Despite a solid opening partnership of over 50 runs between Ben Duckett and Phil Salt, England's batting faltered as they were bowled out for 166, falling short by 15 runs.

Now, with the series nearly decided, England's focus will be on securing a victory in the final match. As they look to end the tour on a high, all eyes will be on the England Playing XI for the fifth T20I, as they seek to make one last statement in the series and regain some momentum ahead of future contests.

India vs England 5th T20I pitch report

The pitch at the iconic Wankhede Stadium has always been a surface that supports the batters and witnesses big scores on the day as well. The pitch offers great bounce to the bowlers as well which could be crucial for both sides in terms of limiting the big hitters in the middle as well.

The short boundaries in the ground also provides the batters with a great chance to try and execute big hits to perfection while the bowlers would want to use the bounce to their benefit in the final T20I encounter.

Also Read

Wankhede Stadium key stats for T20Is

The Wankhede Stadium has witnessed several remarkable T20 records. Madhya Pradesh holds the highest total at this venue, posting 244/4 against Meghalaya in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In response, Meghalaya could only manage 159/9, with Madhya Pradesh winning by 85 runs. The lowest total was set by Kolkata, who were bowled out for just 67 against Mumbai in the 2008 Indian T20 League, with Mumbai chasing the target in just 5.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma is the top run-scorer at Wankhede in T20 cricket, amassing 2,445 runs in 85 matches. Lasith Malinga leads the wicket-taking chart with 68 wickets in 43 matches. The highest individual score was set by Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen, who made 137* off 54 balls against Mumbai in 2021.