Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Pakistan to Australia: Updated squads of all 8 teams in Champions Trophy

Pakistan to Australia: Updated squads of all 8 teams in Champions Trophy

The tournament will miss the presence of two former world champions, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, as they failed to qualify for this year's competition.

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place from February 19 to March 9, with Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) co-hosting the prestigious tournament. The event will feature eight of the world's top cricketing nations, all vying for the coveted title in a 50-over per side One Day International (ODI) format.
 
This edition of the Champions Trophy will be a historic one for Pakistan, as it marks the country's first major global cricket tournament since the 1996 ODI World Cup. Pakistan, along with the other seven highest-ranked teams from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, will compete in 15 thrilling matches throughout the tournament.  Check all updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
 
However, the tournament will miss the presence of two former world champions, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, as they failed to qualify for this year’s competition. The absence of these cricketing powerhouses has only increased the stakes, making the upcoming Champions Trophy an even more exciting spectacle for cricket fans around the world.
 
With teams like India, Australia, England, and South Africa in the mix, the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be a tournament to remember.  ALSO READ: MS Dhoni joins Star Sports for new 2025 ICC men's Champions Trophy campaign
 
Champions Trophy 2025 teams:

Also Read

Mahendra Singh Dhoni,Dhoni,MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins Star Sports for new 2025 ICC men's Champions Trophy campaign

Fakhar Zaman

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman returns as Pakistan announce squad

All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full squad list

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all 8 participating teams

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan full schedule, live timings and streaming

 
Group A: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand
Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa
 
Champions Trophy 2025: Full updated squads of all 8 teams
 
Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad
 
Australia squad for Champions Trophy: Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
 
Bangladesh squad for Champions Trophy: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana
 
England squad for Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
 
India squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
 
New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young
 
Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and Abrar Ahmed
 
South Africa squad for Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.
 

More From This Section

Imran khan

Imran Khan's name will remain on Lahore stadium enclosure, clarifies PCB

Moin Khan

'Don't get friendly with Indian players', Moin Khan before Champions Trophy

Mitchell Marsh

Australia's Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury

Rohit Sharma

Why Rohit Sharma won't travel to Lahore for Champions Trophy photoshoot?

ICC Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy: PCB, ICC to organise opening ceremony in Lahore on Feb 16

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Cricket Pakistan cricket team Australia cricket team India cricket team England cricket team New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVENew Tax RegimeGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVECheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon