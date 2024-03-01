Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 5th Test: Vaughan calls Shoaib Bashir the new Ravi Ashwin

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Vaughan calls Shoaib Bashir the new Ravi Ashwin

Despite England's five-wicket loss in Ranchi, 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, impressed as he returned with a match haul of eight wickets

Shoaib Bashir vs India in Ranchi Test. Photo: Sportzpics
Press Trust of India London

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels England have discovered a "world-class superstar" in young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who has the skills to emulate the success of India's Ravichandran Ashwin.

Despite England's five-wicket loss in Ranchi, 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, impressed as he returned with a match haul of eight wickets. His magnificent performance included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Ashwin, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the best off-spinners in the history of Test cricket.

The senior spinner recently became only the second Indian bowler to snare 500 wickets in the longest format and is set for his 100th Test in Dharamsala next week against England.

"One of the great weeks, celebrating another world-class superstar that we've unearthed, Shoaib Bashir. That's what we're celebrating. Second Test match, eight wickets, he's the new Ravi Ashwin, and we've unearthed him.

"So, we're celebrating a new superstar in English cricket," Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire's YouTube channel.

India handed England their first series defeat under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes after winning the fourth Test in Ranchi to take a 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.

Vaughan backed England to win the dead rubber in Dharamsala.

"They will go with their best XI. It's going to be cold in Dharamsala and it will suit England. I expect England to win," Vaughan said.

Topics :R AshwinIndia vs EnglandTest Cricket

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

