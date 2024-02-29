Home / Cricket / News / Malik to Vyshak: Decoding BCCI's fast bowling central contract to 5 pacers

Malik to Vyshak: Decoding BCCI's fast bowling central contract to 5 pacers

The selection committee also recommended fast bowling contracts to five players, namely Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

(L-R) Umran Malik, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar New Delhi

5 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

BCCI announced the annual retainership on Wednesday, giving central contracts to sixteen batters, eight pacers and six spinners. The list of 16 batters also includes Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, who are batting all-rounders. 

Meanwhile, the selection committee also recommended fast bowling contracts to five players, namely Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Former cricketers have welcomed the BCCI move to give central contracts to pacers. India is set to tour Australia at the end of 2024 and it would give good motivation to these pacers to keep themselves ready for the challenges ahead.

India won the previous two Test series Down Under and certainly, the Indian team would be eyeing a hattrick of series win in Australia this time around. 

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was with the team during the previous two Australia tours, heaped praises on the selection committee for coming up with the idea of fast bowling contracts. 

In a social media post on X, Shastri wrote, "Big applause to BCCI and JayShah for the game-changing move with 'fast bowling' contracts. A crucial step in gearing up for Down Under later this year."


Big applause to @BCCI and @JayShah for the game-changing move with 'fast bowling' contracts. A crucial step in gearing up for Down Under later this year. The emphasis on Test Cricket and Domestic Cricket is a powerful message, setting the right tone for the future of our beloved…

— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop took to the social media platform ‘X’, and termed the contracts to Indian pacers, a very innovative move. 

"Very innovative move by India to give out fast-bowling contracts. I am a big fan of that, especially to see Umran Malik’s name in that list. Any team that wants to be globally competitive must procure and develop quality fast-bowlers."


Very innovative move by India to give out fast-bowling contracts. I am a big fan of that, especially to see Umran Malik’s name in that list. Any team that wants to be globally competitive must procure and develop quality fast-bowlers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) February 28, 2024
So how selection committee pick five pacers and how did they perform the previous year?

Umran Malik

Umran Malik is India's fastest pacer. He hails from Jammu and represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League. 

24-year-old pacer became talk of the town when he clocked the speed of 150kmph in IPL 2022. However, he failed to find a place in India squad last year. 

But the fast bowling contract shows the Jammu pacer is still in India's scheme of things. 

In Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Umran played five matches and picked just four wickets at an average of 38.50.

His performance in IPL 2024 is certainly going to define his international career further.

Umrah Malik in Indian Premier League


Vijaykumar Vyshak IPL stats
Bowling
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 7 144 253 9 3/20 28.11 10.54 16 0 0
2023 7 144 253 9 3/20 28.11 10.54 16 0 0

Also Read

Historic moment in Ranji: Deshpande-Kotian hits tons batting at no. 10 & 11

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Riyan Parag hits 2nd-fastest century in Ranji Trophy. Check who tops list

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

BCCI central contract: Shastri backs Iyer, Kishan to come back stronger

WPL 2024: Navigre's bruising fifty help Warriorz beat MI by 7 wickets

IND vs ENG: I used to watch and learn from Zaheer Khan - James Anderson

Yashasvi Jaiswal rises to 12th, Dhruv Jurel to 69th in ICC Test rankings

WPL 2024: Renuka set the tone for RCB by controlling Powerplay - Molineux

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BCCI contractBCCIIndia cricket team

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story