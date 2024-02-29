Malik to Vyshak: Decoding BCCI's fast bowling central contract to 5 pacers

BCCI announced the annual retainership on Wednesday, giving central contracts to sixteen batters, eight pacers and six spinners. The list of 16 batters also includes Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, who are batting all-rounders.

Meanwhile, the selection committee also recommended fast bowling contracts to five players, namely Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Former cricketers have welcomed the BCCI move to give central contracts to pacers. India is set to tour Australia at the end of 2024 and it would give good motivation to these pacers to keep themselves ready for the challenges ahead.

India won the previous two Test series Down Under and certainly, the Indian team would be eyeing a hattrick of series win in Australia this time around.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was with the team during the previous two Australia tours, heaped praises on the selection committee for coming up with the idea of fast bowling contracts.







Big applause to @BCCI and @JayShah for the game-changing move with 'fast bowling' contracts. A crucial step in gearing up for Down Under later this year. The emphasis on Test Cricket and Domestic Cricket is a powerful message, setting the right tone for the future of our beloved… — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 28, 2024 In a social media post on X, Shastri wrote, "Big applause to BCCI and JayShah for the game-changing move with 'fast bowling' contracts. A crucial step in gearing up for Down Under later this year."

Meanwhile, former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop took to the social media platform ‘X’, and termed the contracts to Indian pacers, a very innovative move.

"Very innovative move by India to give out fast-bowling contracts. I am a big fan of that, especially to see Umran Malik’s name in that list. Any team that wants to be globally competitive must procure and develop quality fast-bowlers."





Very innovative move by India to give out fast-bowling contracts. I am a big fan of that, especially to see Umran Malik’s name in that list. Any team that wants to be globally competitive must procure and develop quality fast-bowlers. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) February 28, 2024

So how selection committee pick five pacers and how did they perform the previous year?

Umran Malik

Umran Malik is India's fastest pacer. He hails from Jammu and represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League.

24-year-old pacer became talk of the town when he clocked the speed of 150kmph in IPL 2022. However, he failed to find a place in India squad last year.

But the fast bowling contract shows the Jammu pacer is still in India's scheme of things.

In Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Umran played five matches and picked just four wickets at an average of 38.50.

His performance in IPL 2024 is certainly going to define his international career further.