IND vs ENG: Captain Rohit shrugs off favourites tags ahead of 1st Test

India have remained unbeaten at home for past 12 years and the last team to beat the hosts in their own backyard was England under Alastair Cook, back in 2012.

Rohit Sharma. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
India might be an indomitable force at home, but captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he wouldn't want to label themselves as "unbeatable" and they need to play consistent cricket to trump England in the five-match series.

The first Test between India and England will start here from Thursday, and Rohit said his primary focus is the strategies of his side.

India have remained unbeaten at home for past 12 years and the last team to beat the hosts in their own backyard was England under Alastair Cook, back in 2012.
 

"I don't think we are unbeatable. We don't want to think like that. But whatever past records that we have over the last decade or so, do not guarantee that we will come out on top in this series. We have to play well to win this series," said Rohit during his pre-match press meet here on Wednesday.

Rohit also said the win over South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town has given the side a lot of confidence ahead of the series against England.

"The Cape Town win was good but this match is in Hyderabad. It is different conditions, different opposition. But yeah, that win has given us a lot of confidence and we can take that into this series," said Rohit.

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

