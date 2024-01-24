India vs England 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

In the first Test of a five-match series , India will lock horns with England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, starting Thursday (January 25). With 'Bazball' going to be the talking point for the next month or so, India spinners would be eyeing to take centre stage during the series. India would certainly miss the services of its key batter, Virat Kohli, who has withdrawn from the first two Tests of the series. Meanwhile, England will need hard-hitting batter Harry Brook. India will likely go with three spinners and two pacers in their Playing 11 vs England in the first Test. In the absence of Virat Kohli, KL is expected to be drafted into the India Playing 11. While KS Bharat will be India's wicket-keeper, given head coach Rahul Dravid has already confirmed that KL Rahul won't keep wickets, Dhruv Jurel might have to wait for his turn.

R Ashwin is expected to lead India's spin attack, with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja as the other two spinners. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be two pacers in India's Playing 11 tomorrow.

1st Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing 11 probables: Zak Crawley, Ben Ducket, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow/Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

India vs England head-to-head in Tests

India and England played in 131 Tests since 1932 . Overall, England hold the upper hand with 50 wins, while India has secured 31. In India, India has won 22 of the 54 matches while the Three Lions registered victories in 14, and 28 ended in a draw.

As far as series victories are concerned, while England have clinched 19 series India have won 11 series.

Overall

Total Matches played: 131

India won: 31

England won: 50

Drawn: 50

In India

Total matches played: 54

India won: 22

England won: 14

Drawn: 28

Squads of both the teams

India squad for first two tests Player name Role Rohit Sharma (C ) Batter Shubman Gill Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Virat Kohli (Withdrawn) Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul (wk) Wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel (wk) Wicket-keeper batter R Ashwin Spin bowler Ravindra Jadeja Spin bowler Axar Patel Spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav Spin bowler Mohd. Siraj Pacer Mukesh Kumar Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (VC) Pacer Avesh Khan Pacer



England squad for Test series





England squad for five-match Test series vs India Player name Role Ben Stokes (C) Batter Rehan Ahmed Spin bowler James Anderson Pacer Gus Atkinson Pacer Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper batter Shoaib Bashir Spin bowler Dan Lawrence replaced Harry Brook Batter Harry Brook (Withdrawn) Batter Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper batter Tom Hartley Left-arm spinner Jack Leach Left-arm spinner Ollie Pope Batter Ollie Robinson Pacer Joe Root Batter Mark Wood Pacer



India vs England 1st Test match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the India vs England 1st Test begin?

India will take on England in the 1st Test starting January 25.

What is the venue of the IND vs ENG 1st Test?

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host India vs England 1st Test.

At what time, the India vs England 1st Test live toss will take place in Hyderabad?

The India vs England 1st Test live toss will take place in Hyderabad at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time, IND vs ENG 1st Test will begin in Hyderabad?

The live match time of India vs England 1st Test is 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the IND vs ENG 1st Test match?

The live telecast of India vs England 1st Test will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 1st Test?

Jo Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the India vs England Test match in India.