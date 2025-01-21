IND vs ENG: Excited to work with McCullum in white ball, says Buttler

India and England are set to commence their first white-ball assignment of 2025 as the two teams face off in the first T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of the series opener, England skipper Jos Buttler addressed the media on Tuesday, stating that the team is not thinking about the Champions Trophy at the moment but is fully focused on the T20I series against the men in blue. He also expressed his enthusiasm for working with head coach Brendon McCullum in white-ball cricket for the first time. Focus on the series, not the schedule Buttler emphasised that he was unfazed by the busy cricket calendar and was eager to take on the challenge of playing against India, a top side in their home conditions. With the Champions Trophy scheduled for February 19, Buttler stated that his focus remained firmly on the current series and the opportunity to compete in a high-stakes T20I contest. He expressed his commitment to approaching the upcoming games without distractions from future fixtures.

Building a relationship with McCullum

McCullum, who previously coached England’s Test team, has now taken on the role of head coach for the limited-overs formats. Buttler expressed his excitement about collaborating with the Kiwi legend, noting that many players in the squad already had experience working with McCullum in the Test setup. Buttler looked forward to building a strong working relationship with McCullum as they navigate both the T20Is and the ODIs.

Full-strength squad for England

Also Read

England’s squad for the series against India is a formidable one, with Buttler confirming that they have a full-strength lineup, including pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. He remarked that despite the packed cricket calendar, the team has been fortunate not to require player rotations or rest during this series. Buttler’s optimism about the upcoming matches is buoyed by the team’s strength and the addition of McCullum to the white-ball coaching role.

Depth in the bowling department Buttler highlighted the impressive depth in England’s bowling department, mentioning players like Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carson, and Adil Rashid, who can also contribute with the bat. He noted that the presence of versatile players such as Atkinson, who has a Test century to his name, and Carson, an excellent hitter, gives the team confidence to adopt an aggressive approach. Buttler believes that having these all-rounders allows the team to take risks without being overly concerned about losing wickets.

Praise for young talent Jacob Bethell

Buttler also praised the young talent Jacob Bethell, who has been performing well in international cricket. He commended Bethell’s composure and ability to excel at the highest level in both T20Is and his recent Test appearances. While acknowledging the challenges of playing in India, Buttler expressed confidence that Bethell would embrace the opportunity.

Finalising England’s playing XI

As for England’s playing XI, Buttler revealed that the team was nearly settled, with only a few final decisions to be made regarding the bowling lineup. He confirmed that Phil Salt would take on wicketkeeping duties for the T20I series, given his outstanding form in the format. Additionally, Ben Duckett is expected to partner Salt at the top of the order, while Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are likely to feature in the lineup. Buttler stated that the final bowling spots would depend on players’ performances in training leading up to the series.

(With PTI Inputs)