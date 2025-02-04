Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: Gill says India would've won Sydney Test if Bumrah was fit

IND vs ENG: Gill says India would've won Sydney Test if Bumrah was fit

Shubman Gill believes one series loss should not draw this much scrutiny for players

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
Ahead of the first match of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series between India and England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6, India’s vice-captain in the 50-over format, Shubman Gill, interacted with the media on Tuesday, where he defended the team despite their recent underwhelming run in red-ball cricket.
 
India lost 1-3 to Australia in the five-match Down Under Test series after suffering a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand at home. However, Gill believes one or two losses cannot justify such heavy criticism of players and backed the team for a successful run in the upcoming ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy.
 
He also said that if Jasprit Bumrah had been available on the final day of the Sydney Test against Australia, India would have won the match and drawn the series 2-2.
 
One bad series doesn’t define the team 
Gill addressed the criticism surrounding the team’s performance in Australia, pointing out that one bad series should not overshadow the consistent success India has enjoyed in the past. He highlighted that many players in the team have consistently delivered strong performances in previous series and tournaments. Gill stressed that it is unfair to judge the team based on one loss, as the players have a long track record of success. 

Absence of Bumrah was a big loss 
While acknowledging the disappointing series result, Gill mentioned that the team still played some good cricket during their tour of Australia. He noted that India were unlucky to be without key bowler Jasprit Bumrah on the final day, which he believed could have made the difference. According to Gill, had Bumrah been available, the match—and possibly the series—could have ended in a draw, preventing such heavy criticism.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
We have been successful in the past 
Gill reminded reporters of India’s earlier successes, such as winning in Australia twice before and performing well in global tournaments, including winning a World Cup and reaching a World Cup final. He suggested that these achievements should be remembered and acknowledged, as they reflect the team’s overall strength and resilience rather than allowing one setback to define their legacy.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

