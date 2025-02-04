IND vs ENG: Gill says India would've won Sydney Test if Bumrah was fit

Shubman Gill, interacted with the media on Tuesday, where he defended the team despite their recent underwhelming run in red-ball cricket. Ahead of the first match of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series between India and England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6, India’s vice-captain in the 50-over format,interacted with the media on Tuesday, where he defended the team despite their recent underwhelming run in red-ball cricket.

India lost 1-3 to Australia in the five-match Down Under Test series after suffering a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand at home. However, Gill believes one or two losses cannot justify such heavy criticism of players and backed the team for a successful run in the upcoming ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah had been available on the final day of the Sydney Test against Australia, India would have won the match and drawn the series 2-2. He also said that ifhad been available on the final day of the Sydney Test against Australia, India would have won the match and drawn the series 2-2.

One bad series doesn’t define the team

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Gill confirms Varun Chakravarthy's addition to IND's ODI squad Gill addressed the criticism surrounding the team’s performance in Australia, pointing out that one bad series should not overshadow the consistent success India has enjoyed in the past. He highlighted that many players in the team have consistently delivered strong performances in previous series and tournaments. Gill stressed that it is unfair to judge the team based on one loss, as the players have a long track record of success.

Absence of Bumrah was a big loss

While acknowledging the disappointing series result, Gill mentioned that the team still played some good cricket during their tour of Australia. He noted that India were unlucky to be without key bowler Jasprit Bumrah on the final day, which he believed could have made the difference. According to Gill, had Bumrah been available, the match—and possibly the series—could have ended in a draw, preventing such heavy criticism.

We have been successful in the past