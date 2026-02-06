IND vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC final match?
The final promises to be a highly anticipated clash between two of the tournament's most consistent teams.
India skipper Ayush Mhatre has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day.
Both skippers after the toss: Ayush Mhatre: We chose to bat first. It looks like a very good pitch, really hard and we will try to put up a good target. It is a batting pitch and the batters showed good batsmanship which was nice for us. We will play our natural game, not complicate it too much and keep it simple. Same team. Thomas Rews: We were looking to bowl first. It is a good chasing ground. Great session, all lads are nice and fresh, ready to go. It might do a bit early this morning.
England U19 Playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green
India U19 Playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran
|ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs England broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports
|Jio Hotstar
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Myco
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog Television, TV Supreme
|Dialog ViU
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|United Kingdom
|Not available
|ICC.tv
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go
|Middle East
|beIN Sports
|beIN Connect
|Europe (selected regions)
|Not available
|ICC.tv
|Rest of the World
|Not available
|ICC.tv
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:25 PM IST