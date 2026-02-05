WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs DC final match today?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final will be held today at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, featuring a thrilling rematch between Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals (DC).

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Smriti Mandhana: We'll like to field first today. That's been the trend in the tournament. We are playing with the same XI. (On the break) It's been brilliant. We had a good time off, the last 2-3 days we came back together and practised together. We've all had a chat about the challenge. Nothing changes for us today. The excitement level is high. Jemimah Rodrigues: It's better to lose the toss in such big games. We are going with the same team. We've kept it very simple, kept our plans simple. We know what it's going to like like.

This is a repeat of the 2024 final, where RCB claimed their first WPL title by defeating DC. For Delhi, this marks their fourth consecutive final, and they will be eager to clinch their maiden WPL trophy.

On the other hand, DC has had an inconsistent campaign but still boasts a strong bowling attack. Nandani Sharma has been superb at the death, with support from Shree Charani and Marizanne Kapp. With Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee providing steady contributions with the bat, DC will be hoping Jemimah Rodrigues' return to form can propel them to victory and a first WPL title.

RCB enters the final with strong momentum, having topped the points table. Their opening pair of Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana is in stellar form, scoring quickly during the powerplay. The middle order, including Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, and Georgia Voll, adds further depth. In the bowling department, Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare have been economical, while Shreyanka Patil leads the spin attack, making RCB a well-rounded and formidable side.

