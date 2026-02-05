WPL 2026 Final: RCB vs DC pitch report and Vadodara Stadium key stats

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 culminates in a high-stakes final at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru locking horns with Delhi Capitals on Sunday. It is a straight rematch of the 2024 final, where RCB clinched their maiden title at DC’s expense. While RCB chase a second crown, Delhi will be contesting their fourth consecutive final, desperate to finally break the jinx.

RCB enter the summit clash brimming with confidence after finishing top of the league stage. Skipper Smriti Mandhana has led from the front, forming a formidable opening partnership with Grace Harris. The middle order, featuring Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk and Georgia Wareham, has chipped in consistently. With Lauren Bell and Sneh Rana striking regularly and Shreyanka Patil controlling the spin department, RCB look a well-rounded unit.

Delhi, meanwhile, advanced via the eliminator despite an inconsistent campaign. Their strength lies in a disciplined bowling attack led by Marizanne Kapp, Nandini Sharma and left-arm spinner Shree Charani. Batting mainstays Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee, alongside captain Jemimah Rodrigues, will need to deliver if DC are to finally lift the trophy. Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match The wicket at Kotambi Stadium in WPL 2026 started on the slower side, with teams struggling to score runs while pacers and spinners received massive assistance. However, as the matches progressed, the pitch has started to move towards balanced terms, with bowlers and batters getting equal assistance.

However, despite the new behaviour of the pitch, a score of 160–170 while batting first will be a good total to have, as the wicket still tends to slow down in the later parts of the match. RCB have found success while batting first at this venue, while DC have dominated while chasing, so it is highly unlikely that the toss will play a crucial role in the captain’s decision in the match. WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC: Head-to-head stats at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara RCB and DC have played just two matches against each other at Kotambi Stadium, with both teams securing one win each.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru win-loss record in WPL at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played seven matches at Kotambi Stadium, out of which they have won four and lost three. Delhi Capitals win-loss record in WPL at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Delhi Capitals have played a total of eight matches at Kotambi Stadium; they have won six and lost two. Most recent WPL match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara The most recent WPL match played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara was the WPL 2026 eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Gujarat batted first and posted 168 for 7 on the board. In reply, DC chased down the target with seven wickets and 26 balls to spare to book their place in the WPL 2026 final.