IND vs ENG: Shami set for T20I return against England post injury struggles

The ace Indian pacer and highest wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami, is set to make his international cricket return during the first T20I against England at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. This comeback follows over a year on the sidelines due to a heel injury sustained after the 2023 World Cup final. Shami, who returned to domestic cricket in 2024, faced further delays due to a knee injury in December last year. However, the Bengal-based pacer is now fit and eager to don the Indian jersey again. He admitted feeling scared during his extended rehabilitation but now feels more confident than ever about representing India.

Injury struggles and mental challenges

Shami, sidelined after India’s loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, underwent ankle surgery and later experienced knee swelling during rehabilitation. The 34-year-old pacer described the mental challenges of recovering from injuries, especially transitioning from peak physical condition to dealing with physical limitations.

He revealed that even simple activities like running during rehab were accompanied by fear. Despite the difficulties, Shami persevered, emphasising the mental toll injuries can take on athletes.

Mental resilience: Key to recovery

Shami highlighted that overcoming injuries requires not just physical effort but also mental strength. He believes that such challenges make athletes stronger and more resilient, enabling them to face tougher situations in the future.

Successful domestic comeback

Also Read

After months of rehabilitation, Shami made a strong return in domestic cricket. Representing Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy, he delivered impressive performances. In the Ranji Trophy, he claimed a match-winning seven-wicket haul, helping Bengal secure their first win of the season.

Shami’s domestic success also included 11 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and five wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, underscoring his fitness and readiness for the international stage.

Reclaiming his T20I spot

Shami’s inclusion in India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England has drawn significant attention. Despite an inconsistent T20I career with only 23 appearances since his debut in 2014, Shami is eager to make an impact. His last T20I match was during the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, and he is determined to contribute to India’s success in the shortest format.

Confidence and self-belief

Shami attributed his comeback to confidence and self-belief, stating that resilience and determination were crucial in overcoming injuries. He emphasised the importance of trusting the process, working hard, and maintaining faith in his abilities.

Focus on fitness and skill development

Throughout his rehabilitation, Shami focused on improving his fitness and honing his bowling skills. He stressed the importance of rhythm for a bowler and highlighted how balancing fitness, mindset, and skill development helped him regain his sharpness.

Looking ahead: Ready to lead India

With his injury struggles behind him, Shami is determined to contribute to India’s success in the T20I series against England. His experiences during rehabilitation have strengthened him both mentally and physically, and he is ready to make his mark on the international stage once again.

Shami’s journey exemplifies resilience, showing how athletes can emerge stronger from setbacks. With renewed confidence and focus, Shami is poised to lead India in their quest for success.

(With PTI inputs)