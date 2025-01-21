IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav recalls his time with KKR in a special video

India and England are set to clash in a five-match T20I series starting January 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the first match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared his nostalgia about playing at the venue during his IPL days with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Reflecting on his journey from being a KKR player to leading India, Suryakumar expressed pride in captaining the team on the same ground. Surya started his IPL career with MI in 2012 but moved to KKR in 2014 before returning to MI in 2018.

Nostalgia at Eden Gardens

Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI, Suryakumar recalled his association with the stadium during the IPL, calling it a "vintage-type feeling." He reminisced about his time with KKR from 2014 to 2017, during which he played 54 matches and contributed 608 runs to the franchise.

"It feels good when you come here and think about the matches from those days. I remember playing here in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017. It’s been a beautiful journey," Suryakumar shared.

Check the video here:

Squad highlights

India has announced a balanced squad for the series, with Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Axar Patel as vice-captain. Notable inclusions include youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel, alongside experienced players like Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. Shami’s return to the squad marks his comeback after a lengthy rehabilitation following ankle surgery.

The pace attack will feature Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Shami, while Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Washington Sundar will handle spin duties. (With ANI inputs)