Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav recalls his time with KKR in a special video

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav recalls his time with KKR in a special video

Indian T20I skipper represented KKR in IPL from 2014 to 2017 before joining MI in 2018

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya
Pallekele: India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference ahead of a T20 cricket match, in Pallekele, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
India and England are set to clash in a five-match T20I series starting January 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the first match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared his nostalgia about playing at the venue during his IPL days with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Reflecting on his journey from being a KKR player to leading India, Suryakumar expressed pride in captaining the team on the same ground. Surya started his IPL career with MI in 2012 but moved to KKR in 2014 before returning to MI in 2018.
 
Nostalgia at Eden Gardens 
Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI, Suryakumar recalled his association with the stadium during the IPL, calling it a "vintage-type feeling." He reminisced about his time with KKR from 2014 to 2017, during which he played 54 matches and contributed 608 runs to the franchise.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: English skipper Jos Buttler gives his take on BCCI's new rules
 
"It feels good when you come here and think about the matches from those days. I remember playing here in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017. It’s been a beautiful journey," Suryakumar shared.
 
Check the video here:
 
 
From IPL to leading India 

Suryakumar admitted he never imagined captaining India at the Eden Gardens during his IPL days. "In 2014, when I joined KKR, I never thought I’d lead India on this ground. Today, standing here as the captain, it feels special and marks a significant milestone in my career," he said. 
 
Squad highlights 
India has announced a balanced squad for the series, with Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Axar Patel as vice-captain. Notable inclusions include youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel, alongside experienced players like Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. Shami’s return to the squad marks his comeback after a lengthy rehabilitation following ankle surgery.
 
The pace attack will feature Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Shami, while Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Washington Sundar will handle spin duties.  (With ANI inputs)
 
First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

