IND vs ENG: English skipper Jos Buttler gives his take on BCCI's new rules

England captain Jos Buttler has emphasised the importance of having families accompany players on long overseas tours, stating that it supports a healthy balance and does not hinder professional performance. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, January 21, ahead of England’s first T20I against India on Wednesday, Buttler addressed the issue amidst debates surrounding the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) new disciplinary policy restricting family presence during extended tours. He highlighted the challenges of being away from home for prolonged periods and noted that family support can "lighten the load" for players while helping them balance personal and professional commitments.

BCCI's new clause raises concerns

The BCCI recently introduced a clause limiting players’ families to a maximum of two weeks on tours exceeding 45 days. The policy has raised concerns, with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reportedly expressing reservations about its potential impact on players' well-being.

Buttler advocates family inclusion

During the pre-match press conference for the T20I series, Buttler advocated for family involvement, describing it as a crucial factor in maintaining players' mental and emotional health. He acknowledged that the demands of modern cricket often require players to spend significant time away from home.

He described the current era as a "modern world" and noted that having families on tour is beneficial, particularly given the extensive time players spend away from their loved ones. Buttler also pointed out that the importance of family support has become even more evident in the post-Covid era, making it a key component of a balanced lifestyle.

The England skipper dismissed concerns that family presence might disrupt professional commitments, asserting that such arrangements can be effectively managed. Buttler believes sharing tour experiences with family can enhance players' overall experience without compromising their focus or performance.

BCCI seeks approval for exceptions

The BCCI has clarified that any exceptions to the family-time rule would require prior approval from head coach Gautam Gambhir. As discussions around the policy continue, Buttler’s stance underscores the growing recognition of the importance of mental health and personal well-being in the demanding world of international cricket.