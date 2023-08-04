Home / Cricket / News / IND vs IRE: Ireland announce 15-member squad with Paul Stirling as captain

IND vs IRE: Ireland announce 15-member squad with Paul Stirling as captain

Ireland on Friday picked all-rounder Fionn Hand and Gareth Delany in their 15-member squad to face No 1 T20I team India in a three-match series to be played later this month

Press Trust of India Dublin
Paul Stirling to captain Ireland in series against India. Photo: Cricket Ireland

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ireland on Friday picked all-rounder Fionn Hand and Gareth Delany in their 15-member squad to face No 1 T20I team India in a three-match series to be played later this month.

After the conclusion of their West Indies tour, India will travel to Ireland for the short series. They are currently playing against Windies in a five-match T20I series.

The three T20Is between India and Ireland will be played on August 18, 20 and 23 at Malahide. Paul Stirling will be the captain of Ireland.

While the majority of the squad reflects the playing group that successfully qualified for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup last week, the selectors have recalled Leinster Lightning all-rounder Fionn Hand and have included Gareth Delany who is returning from injury after breaking his wrist in Zimbabwe in June, Cricket Ireland said in a statement on its website.

The upcoming series is the first T20 action for the national side since securing the T20 World Cup qualification and is being treated accordingly as part of the strategic planning for that tournament scheduled for June 2024, it added.

Ireland national selector Andrew White said, We currently have around 15 T20 Internationals scheduled between now and the World Cup, so it is important that we use each of these to continue to build on areas that the coaching team has identified.

Giving opportunities to players also filters down the series themselves, so I would expect that all of the 15 players named in the India series squad will feature at some point, White added.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

Also Read

IND vs WI: Tilak Varma, Jaiswal get maiden T20I call-up; Rinku ignored

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

Five times when cricketer Ravindra Jadeja found himself in a controversy

WI vs IND 1st T20I: ICC fines India and West Indies for slow over-rate

Bazball: England's Zak Crawley looks to test India with new batting style

After retirement reversal in ODIs, Tamim steps down as Bangladesh captain

England T20 star Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket

Topics :India vs IrelandIreland Cricket TeamIndia cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story