IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar grabs his chance, takes 7-wicket haul in Pune

After being called to the Indian squad following the first Test against New Zealand and given a place in the playing XI for the second Test straight away, the spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar raised a lot of eyebrows on Thursday morning. Sundar was given the opportunity due to an excellent outing for Tamil Nadu in the recently concluded match against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2024. However, some still believed Axar Patel should have been preferred over him by the team management.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1 Washington silenced his critics in style as he claimed his maiden Test seven-wicket haul with an impressive spell of 23.1-59-7 in the first innings, which helped the hosts bundle up the visitors for just 259.

After going wicketless in the first session, Washington got his first wicket in the second session by dismissing the dangerous-looking Rachin Ravindra on 65. He then removed Tom Blundell in his very next over to claim his second wicket. Daryl Mitchell became his third victim as he was trapped in front of the stumps by Sundar on 18. Glenn Phillips became his fourth victim when he tried to clear long-off but found Ashwin in the middle. Sundar then sent Tim Southee packing for just 5 to complete his maiden Test five-wicket haul.

He went on to dismiss Ajaz Patel (4) and Mitchell Santner (33) to end his spell with a seven-wicket haul in Pune, and become the first Indian bowler to take a five-wickets haul at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.