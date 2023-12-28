IND vs SA 1st Test: CSA provide crucial injury update on skipper Bavuma

Although Bavuma was not needed to bat because the South African side had a decent lead of 163 runs, Jansen was batting on 84 and required a partner to continue his dream of getting his maiden Test hundred after last-man Nandre Burger was bowled by Bumrah.
'Following continuous medical assessments, it was determined that there was too much of a risk of aggravating his left hamstring injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game,' said the CSA statement posted in the form of a tweet on X.
When Temba Bavuma injured his hamstring at the World Cup, it was impossible to get any information from the team about the severity of the injury. We couldn't even find out if he went for a scan. It was like a state secret. And now here we are again. Nobody communicates to fans.
