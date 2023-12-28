Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 1st Test: CSA provide crucial injury update on skipper Bavuma

IND vs SA 1st Test: CSA provide crucial injury update on skipper Bavuma

Bavuma was injured during the first innings on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test when he was chasing a ball driven by Virat Kohli off the bowling of Jansen

Temba Bavuma injured during India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023 in Centurion. Photo: X
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma was not in a condition to bat and therefore could not join Marco Jansen in his quest to get a hundred during the team’s first innings on Day 3 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Although Bavuma was not needed to bat because the South African side had a decent lead of 163 runs, Jansen was batting on 84 and required a partner to continue his dream of getting his maiden Test hundred after last-man Nandre Burger was bowled by Bumrah.

Several fans raised concerns about Bavuma’s injury as there was no update. It was then that CSA released a statement.

When Temba Bavuma injured his hamstring at the World Cup, it was impossible to get any information from the team about the severity of the injury. We couldn't even find out if he went for a scan. It was like a state secret. And now here we are again. Nobody communicates to fans.

— Tinus van Staden (@TinusvS4) December 28, 2023
'Following continuous medical assessments, it was determined that there was too much of a risk of aggravating his left hamstring injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game,' said the CSA statement posted in the form of a tweet on X.

'The medical team are managing him to give him the best chance to bat should he be required in the fourth innings,' the statement further added. Bavuma was not required as Proteas won the match by an innings and 32 runs in the third innings itself. However, it would be important to see if he remnains fit for the new year's Test which will start on January 3 at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown. 

Bavuma was injured during the first innings on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test when he was chasing a ball driven by Virat Kohli off the bowling of Jansen. He tore his hamstring and was carried out by the physio. The 33-year-old did not return to the field; Wiaan Mulder fielded as a substitute for him while former captain Dean Elgar took over the reins of the team.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

