India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch 3rd T20I in Hobart?

Australia (AUS) and India (IND) are taking each other on in the third T20I of their five-match series today, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. With the hosts currently leading the series 1-0, this encounter promises to be crucial for both sides.

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who invited Australia to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in. Mitchell Marsh (AUS): It's a belter of a wicket. Want to get off to a good start and post a big total. We have just the one change - Abbott is in for Hazlewood. India vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11: India's playing 11 vs Australia: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Australia's playing 11 vs India: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott

When will the third T20 match between India and Australia be played?

The third T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, November 2.

What will be the venue for the third T20 match between India and Australia on November 2?

The November 2 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

When will the toss for the third T20 match between India and Australia take place?

The toss for the third T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.