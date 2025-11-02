India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch 3rd T20I in Hobart?

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who invited Australia to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in. Mitchell Marsh (AUS): It's a belter of a wicket. Want to get off to a good start and post a big total. We have just the one change - Abbott is in for Hazlewood. India vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11: India's playing 11 vs Australia: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Australia's playing 11 vs India: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott
|India vs Australia 3rd T20 broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels
|Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA)
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, Discovery+
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|ESPN+, Sling TV
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Willow App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv App
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|PTV Sports Digital
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV)
|Rabbitholebd
|Sri Lanka
|Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24
|SonyLIV
|Nepal
|Star Sports (via India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana Play
|Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.)
|CricLife, beIN Sports
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|United States Territories
|Willow TV
|ESPN+
|Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore)
|Astro Cricket, Hub Sports
|Astro Go
|Europe (Non-UK)
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Africa (Other regions)
|SuperSport Grandstand
|DStv Stream
|West Indies
|ESPN
|ESPN Play Caribbean
