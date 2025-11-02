India vs Australia 3rd T20: Hobart pitch report, key stadium stats

|Bellerive Oval T20I key stats
|Category
|Details
|First T20 Match
|21/02/10
|Last T20 Match
|18/11/24
|Matches Played
|14
|Matches Won by Home Side
|5 (35.71%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|0
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|8 (57.14%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|7 (50.00%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|6 (42.86%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|4 (28.57%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|9 (64.29%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|1 (7.14%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|103* – G.J. Maxwell (Australia) vs England, 07 Feb 2018
|Best Bowling Figures
|4/16 – A.S. Joseph (West Indies) vs Zimbabwe, 19 Oct 2022
|Highest Team Innings
|213/4 – West Indies vs Australia, 09 Feb 2024
|Lowest Team Innings
|117 – Pakistan vs Australia, 18 Nov 2024
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|180/4 – Ireland vs Scotland, 19 Oct 2022
|Average Runs per Wicket
|23.48
|Average Runs per Over
|8.2
|Average Score Batting First
|155
