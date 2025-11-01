India's road to ICC Women's World Cup final: A tale of grit and glory

India Women’s journey to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final has been a tale of resilience, redemption, and pure brilliance. From early stumbles to a record-breaking semifinal win, the Women in Blue have showcased skill, spirit, and self-belief on their march to the summit clash against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

A Confident Start: Beating Sri Lanka in Guwahati (Sept 30)

India opened their campaign with a commanding win over Sri Lanka, setting the perfect tone for the tournament. After a brief mid-innings wobble, the middle order rose to the challenge, guiding India to a solid 271. The bowlers complemented the effort beautifully, wrapping up the Sri Lankan innings for 211 with eight balls to spare. It was a performance built on composure and teamwork, proof that India could recover, rebuild, and dominate.

Classic Rivalry, Same Result: Crushing Pakistan in Colombo (Oct 5) Against arch-rivals Pakistan, India were all business. Their top order built a strong platform, while the bowlers, led by disciplined spells across the board, restricted Pakistan to hand India an 88-run win. The victory not only maintained India's perfect record against Pakistan but also strengthened their confidence and momentum heading into tougher battles. Setback in Visakhapatnam: South Africa Edge India (Oct 9) The Women in Blue faced their first major test against South Africa and came agonisingly close. Richa Ghosh's attacking 94 lit up the innings, taking India to 251. However, Nadine de Klerk's gritty unbeaten 84 guided South Africa home by three wickets. The narrow defeat was a wake-up call, one that would later fuel India's hunger for redemption.

A High-Scoring Heartbreaker: Australia Outgun India (Oct 12) India’s top order fired magnificently to post a mammoth 330 against defending champions Australia, led by sparkling contributions from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. But Alyssa Healy’s sublime 142 turned the tide, as Australia clinched the thriller by three wickets. Despite the loss, India’s fearless batting display proved they could go toe-to-toe with the best. A Narrow Miss: England Hold Their Nerve in Indore (Oct 19) Another close contest followed against England. Heather Knight’s century anchored England’s 288/8, setting up a tricky chase. India responded with grit, Mandhana’s 88, Harmanpreet’s 70, and Deepti Sharma’s 50 nearly took them home. However, India fell just four runs short, left to rue a few missed chances. Yet again, the performance underlined their fighting spirit.

Statement Win: India Blow Away New Zealand (Oct 23) With a semifinal spot on the line, India delivered a masterclass at Navi Mumbai. Openers Smriti Mandhana (109) and Pratika Rawal (122) stitched a record 212-run stand, India’s highest in World Cup history, propelling the team to an imposing total. The bowlers then sealed the deal, restricting New Zealand comfortably and securing a ticket to the knockouts. Rain Can’t Stop Momentum: Bangladesh Clash Abandoned (Oct 26) India’s final group match against Bangladesh ended in frustration as rain halted play with India cruising at 57/0 in pursuit of 120. Still, the performance of Radha Yadav (3/30) and Sree Charani (2/23) ensured that India finished the group stage with rhythm and confidence intact ahead of the semifinals.

A Night to Remember: Rodrigues’ Heroics Stun Australia (Oct 30) In what will be remembered as one of the greatest moments in Indian women’s cricket, Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life to power India into the final. Chasing 339 against a formidable Australian side, Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127* was the cornerstone of a record-breaking chase. Supported by Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh, India stormed home with nine balls to spare. The DY Patil Stadium erupted in joy as India sealed their first World Cup final berth since 2017, a defining night for the team and the nation.