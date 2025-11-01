India vs Australia 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

The Indian contingent travel to Hobart for the 3rd T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday. With Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the third T20I against India, the Indian batters will breathe a sigh of relief. Hazlewood’s precise length and the bounce he generates have troubled the Indian top order, with his absence offering a chance for India to settle into their game. Hazlewood is being rested ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, and his departure opens the door for Australia’s other pacers like Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Sean Abbott, who are expected to step up in his place.

The omission of left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, however, continues to raise questions. Despite his form, Arshdeep's exclusion has left fans puzzled. Indian openers, including Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, have had their struggles against bounce and seam movement, especially on pitches like the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. This ground, known for its batting-friendly conditions, promises another high-scoring affair, where length and placement will be key. With smaller boundaries, aggressive shot-making will be essential for both sides to dominate.

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

India vs Australia head-to-head stats The five-match series promises to be a battle on even keel with both countries having won eight of their last 10 T20 International games with a defeat each. While India had one tied game, Australia saw one game washed out. Total matches played: 35 India won: 20 Australia won: 12 No result: 2

Abandoned: 1 Squad of both teams: India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar. Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis. India vs Australia 3rd T20 live match time, IND vs AUS 3rd T20 free live telecast and streaming

When will India vs Australia 3rd T20 take place? The third match between India and Australia will take place on Wednesday (November 2). What is the venue of IND vs AUS 3rd T20? Bellerive Oval, Hobart will host India vs Australia 3rd T20 International on Sunday. What is India vs Australia 3rd T20 live toss time? The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 live toss will take place at 1:15 PM IST. What is the live match time for India vs Australia 3rd T20 match? The India vs Australia 3rd T20 live match will begin at 1:45 PM IST.