IND vs SA 1st Test: Proteas skipper Bavuma injured, doubtful to continue

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma underwent scans after he was seen clutching his thigh during the first session of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa at the Supersport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26.

The results of the scans are not yet out, and ESPNCricinfo quoted a Cricket South Africa statement saying that Bavuma will “undergo daily medical evaluations to determine."

This means that Bavuma might miss the entire game, as he cannot be substituted because, other than concussion substitutes, no other substitutes are allowed in cricket.

Bavuma, who was playing a competitive game for the first time since the ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, appeared fit at the time of the toss and even in the pre-match press conference.

It was in the 20th over that Bavuma, chasing the ball driven by Virat Kohli off the bowling of Marco Jansen, felt pain in his right hamstring and fell to the ground, immediately after fielding the ball and returning it to the bowler. He walked back with the physio, and Wiaan Mulder replaced him on the ground as the substitute fielder.



Bavuma is a key batter in the middle-order for South Africa.