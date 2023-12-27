IND vs SA: KL Rahul becomes 1st overseas player to hit 2 tons in Centurion

Rahul, who is picked for the boxing day Test as wicket-keeper batter, took India out of shambles with counter-attacking batting under overcast conditions on Day 1. He continued from he left the preceeding day.
On Day 2 of India vs South Africa 1st Test, Rahul completed his centuries with two big hits. However, his innings was cut short by Nandre Burger, who cleans him up with a peach of delivery.
Rahul's 137-ball 101 helped India post a competitive 245 on board in first innings. This has not been the end of Rahul's contribution as he would don the wicket-keeping gloves for the first time in Test cricket.
With ball howering around, Rahul would be put to a stern test while keeping against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
List of centuries hit by KL Rahul in Test cricket
|Opposition
|Score
|Ground
|v Australia
|110
|Sydney
|v Sri Lanka
|108
|Colombo (PSS)
|v West Indies
|158
|Kingston
|v England
|199
|Chennai
|v England
|149
|The Oval
|v England
|129
|Lord's
|v South Africa
|123
|Centurion
|v South Africa
|101
|Centurion