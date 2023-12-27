IND vs SA: KL Rahul becomes 1st overseas player to hit 2 tons in Centurion

Opposition Score Ground v Australia 110 Sydney v Sri Lanka 108 Colombo (PSS) v West Indies 158 Kingston v England 199 Chennai v England 149 The Oval v England 129 Lord's v South Africa 123 Centurion v South Africa 101 Centurion

With a six over deep mid-wicket, India’s KL Rahul completed his hundred in the second Test against South Africa at SuperSports Park in Centurion on Wednesday. With this, he became the first overseas player to hit two Test hundreds in Centurion. Before this one, Rahul had scored a century in 2021 at the same venue against the same opponent.Rahul, who is picked for the boxing day Test as wicket-keeper batter, took India out of shambles with counter-attacking batting under overcast conditions on Day 1. He continued from he left the preceeding day.On Day 2 of India vs South Africa 1st Test, Rahul completed his centuries with two big hits. However, his innings was cut short by Nandre Burger, who cleans him up with a peach of delivery.Rahul's 137-ball 101 helped India post a competitive 245 on board in first innings. This has not been the end of Rahul's contribution as he would don the wicket-keeping gloves for the first time in Test cricket.With ball howering around, Rahul would be put to a stern test while keeping against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.