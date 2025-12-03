Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA: Virat Kohli slams back-to-back tons, brings up 53rd ODI century

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli slams back-to-back tons, brings up 53rd ODI century

Kohli produced a masterclass under pressure, steadying the innings after early wickets and ensuring India stayed on track for a big total.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Virat Kohli extended his dream run in ODIs, smashing his second consecutive century for India as he brought up his 53rd ODI hundred in the 2nd match against South Africa in Raipur today.
 
Kohli produced a masterclass under pressure, steadying the innings after early wickets and ensuring India stayed on track for a big total. His knock was packed with trademark strokes, timed drives, crisp flicks, and authoritative shots all around the ground.
 
He reached his hundred in 90 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes, repeatedly lifting the Raipur crowd to its feet throughout the first innings. It was a performance that combined composure, skill, and aggression, showcasing Kohli at his very best. 
  Kohli caught out by Ngidi on 102   While Kohli looked hungry for more on the day and tried to switch up the gears after his record-extending hundred, he unfortunately was caught out by Lungi Ngidi when he tried to go for another big one down the ground. Ending his superb knock on 102, India's talisman was greeted by a standing ovation on his way back.  With KL Rahul still at the crease, India hope to take their total close to that 350-run mark in order to give their bowlers something to fight for with dew expected to make things more difficult for the hosts.
 

Topics :Virat KohliIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket team

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

