IND vs SA: Virat Kohli slams back-to-back tons, brings up 53rd ODI century

Virat Kohli extended his dream run in ODIs, smashing his second consecutive century for India as he brought up his 53rd ODI hundred in the 2nd match against South Africa in Raipur today.

Kohli produced a masterclass under pressure, steadying the innings after early wickets and ensuring India stayed on track for a big total. His knock was packed with trademark strokes, timed drives, crisp flicks, and authoritative shots all around the ground.

ALSO READ: Gaikwad stakes claim for regular ODI spot with maiden hundred vs SA He reached his hundred in 90 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes, repeatedly lifting the Raipur crowd to its feet throughout the first innings. It was a performance that combined composure, skill, and aggression, showcasing Kohli at his very best.