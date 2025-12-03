Home / Cricket / News / Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

The live streaming of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in the Ashes 2025-26 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test, playing 11
Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test, playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

After a two-day, 32-wicket mayhem in the first Ashes 2025-26 Test in Perth that saw the hosts Australia walking away with an emphatic eight-run win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series, England will now try to make a strong comeback in the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane starting Thursday, December 4, to keep the series wide open and deny the hosts an early advantage.
 
The English side, who have made aggressive red-ball cricket — otherwise known as Bazball — their go-to technique regardless of the wicket and conditions, were under tight scrutiny for giving away easy wickets on the second day of the Perth Test, which is usually a good day to bat. They will be trying to learn from their mistakes and build partnerships to put pressure on the Aussie side.
 
On the other hand, Australia, despite the absence of big names like regular Test skipper Pat Cummins and premium pacer Josh Hazlewood, performed exceptionally well in both innings of the Perth Test. They stumbled with the bat in the first innings but made a strong comeback in the second thanks to brilliant innings from Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, and will be trying to replicate their performance in Brisbane to go 2-0 up in the series.
 
In terms of team selection, both teams announced their playing 11s for the Gabba Test days before the match. However, the hosts Australia suffered a setback after Usman Khawaja was ruled out of second Test on Tuesday leaving an open spot in the squad, while England made just one change, replacing Shoaib Bashir with Will Jacks. 

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test: Playing 11

Australia playing 11 (probable): Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Michael Neser
 
England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test: Head-to-head record in Tests

  • Total matches: 362
  • Australia won: 153
  • England won: 112
  • Draw: 97
  • Tie: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test: Full squads

Australia squad for Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Michael Neser
 
England squad for Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test: Live streaming and telecast details

When will Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 be played?
 
The Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will kick off on Thursday, December 4.
 
What will be the venue for Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26?
 
The Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.
 
What time will the toss for the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 take place?
 
The toss for the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will take place at 9 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be bowled at 9:30 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI: Kohli-Gaikwad put up 50-run stand for India

Virat Kohli set to return to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 16 years: Report

SMAT 2025: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan hits century off 47 balls vs Assam

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes record hundred in SMAT for Bihar

Ministry of Railways promotes Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pratika Rawal

Topics :Cricket NewsAustralia cricket teamTest CricketAshes TestEngland cricket teamEngland vs Australia

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story