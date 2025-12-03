Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

After a two-day, 32-wicket mayhem in the first Ashes 2025-26 Test in Perth that saw the hosts Australia walking away with an emphatic eight-run win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series, England will now try to make a strong comeback in the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane starting Thursday, December 4, to keep the series wide open and deny the hosts an early advantage.

The English side, who have made aggressive red-ball cricket — otherwise known as Bazball — their go-to technique regardless of the wicket and conditions, were under tight scrutiny for giving away easy wickets on the second day of the Perth Test, which is usually a good day to bat. They will be trying to learn from their mistakes and build partnerships to put pressure on the Aussie side.

On the other hand, Australia, despite the absence of big names like regular Test skipper Pat Cummins and premium pacer Josh Hazlewood, performed exceptionally well in both innings of the Perth Test. They stumbled with the bat in the first innings but made a strong comeback in the second thanks to brilliant innings from Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, and will be trying to replicate their performance in Brisbane to go 2-0 up in the series. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI In terms of team selection, both teams announced their playing 11s for the Gabba Test days before the match. However, the hosts Australia suffered a setback after Usman Khawaja was ruled out of second Test on Tuesday leaving an open spot in the squad, while England made just one change, replacing Shoaib Bashir with Will Jacks.

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test: Playing 11 Australia playing 11 (probable): Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Michael Neser England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test: Head-to-head record in Tests Total matches: 362

Australia won: 153

England won: 112

Draw: 97

Tie: 0

Abandoned: 0 Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test: Full squads Australia squad for Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Michael Neser

England squad for Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test: Live streaming and telecast details When will Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 be played? The Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will kick off on Thursday, December 4. What will be the venue for Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26? The Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the toss for the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 take place? The toss for the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will take place at 9 am IST. What time will the first ball of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 be bowled? The first ball of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be bowled at 9:30 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 in India? The live telecast of the Australia vs England 2nd Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.