Home / Cricket / News / Harshit Rana unfazed by criticism, credits Kohli-Rohit for guidance

Harshit Rana unfazed by criticism, credits Kohli-Rohit for guidance

Rana, who took 3/65 in the first ODI against South Africa, including two early breakthroughs, admitted he lost some control in the death overs but is committed to improving.

Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Under scrutiny for allegedly receiving special backing from India head coach Gautam Gambhir, young pacer Harshit Rana has made it clear that he avoids paying attention to outside criticism. Rana, who has debuted in all formats during Gambhir’s tenure starting with the Perth Test last year, said that dwelling on such remarks would only affect his game.
 
“If I start listening to all these things and step onto the field with them in my head, I won't be able to play,” Rana said when asked about social media criticism. “I try to block out the noise and focus only on what I need to do on the ground.”
 
Focus on Skill Development, Not Criticism
 
Rana, who took 3/65 in the first ODI against South Africa, including two early breakthroughs, admitted he lost some control in the death overs but is committed to improving. He revealed he is training closely with India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel and fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh to refine his new-ball skills. 
 
“I speak to Arshdeep a lot. He has good experience and keeps guiding me,” Rana said.
 
Strategy Behind Ball Selection in ODIs
 
Under the current rule allowing teams to choose between two used balls after the 34th over, Rana said the Indian bowling unit always keeps track of which one is aging better. “Bowlers don’t get much help in modern cricket, so this rule benefits us. Everyone participates in deciding which ball to use.”
 
Learning From Kohli and Rohit
 
Rana credited senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for contributing significantly to his development. “Having such experienced players around, on the field and in the dressing room—creates a very positive atmosphere. It helps the entire team,” he said.
 
India’s New T20 World Cup Jersey Set for Launch
 
The Indian team’s jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup will be unveiled during the mid-innings break at the venue.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ministry of Railways promotes Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pratika Rawal

Credit for India's aggressive batting intent goes to Rohit, Dravid: Ashwin

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Playing 11, live time and streaming

Gill's fitness in doubt for SA T20Is, Hardik set for competitive return

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to SA coach's 'Grovel' comment, defends India-SA ties

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs South Africa

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story