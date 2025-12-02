Harshit Rana unfazed by criticism, credits Kohli-Rohit for guidance
Rana, who took 3/65 in the first ODI against South Africa, including two early breakthroughs, admitted he lost some control in the death overs but is committed to improving.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Under scrutiny for allegedly receiving special backing from India head coach Gautam Gambhir, young pacer Harshit Rana has made it clear that he avoids paying attention to outside criticism. Rana, who has debuted in all formats during Gambhir’s tenure starting with the Perth Test last year, said that dwelling on such remarks would only affect his game.
“If I start listening to all these things and step onto the field with them in my head, I won't be able to play,” Rana said when asked about social media criticism. “I try to block out the noise and focus only on what I need to do on the ground.”
Focus on Skill Development, Not Criticism
Rana, who took 3/65 in the first ODI against South Africa, including two early breakthroughs, admitted he lost some control in the death overs but is committed to improving. He revealed he is training closely with India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel and fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh to refine his new-ball skills.
“I speak to Arshdeep a lot. He has good experience and keeps guiding me,” Rana said.
Strategy Behind Ball Selection in ODIs
Under the current rule allowing teams to choose between two used balls after the 34th over, Rana said the Indian bowling unit always keeps track of which one is aging better. “Bowlers don’t get much help in modern cricket, so this rule benefits us. Everyone participates in deciding which ball to use.”
Learning From Kohli and Rohit
Rana credited senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for contributing significantly to his development. “Having such experienced players around, on the field and in the dressing room—creates a very positive atmosphere. It helps the entire team,” he said.
India’s New T20 World Cup Jersey Set for Launch
The Indian team’s jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup will be unveiled during the mid-innings break at the venue.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices