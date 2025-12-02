Harshit Rana unfazed by criticism, credits Kohli-Rohit for guidance

Under scrutiny for allegedly receiving special backing from India head coach Gautam Gambhir, young pacer Harshit Rana has made it clear that he avoids paying attention to outside criticism. Rana, who has debuted in all formats during Gambhir’s tenure starting with the Perth Test last year, said that dwelling on such remarks would only affect his game.

“If I start listening to all these things and step onto the field with them in my head, I won't be able to play,” Rana said when asked about social media criticism. “I try to block out the noise and focus only on what I need to do on the ground.”

Focus on Skill Development, Not Criticism ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Skipper Temba Bavuma eyes strong response in Raipur ODI Rana, who took 3/65 in the first ODI against South Africa, including two early breakthroughs, admitted he lost some control in the death overs but is committed to improving. He revealed he is training closely with India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel and fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh to refine his new-ball skills. “I speak to Arshdeep a lot. He has good experience and keeps guiding me,” Rana said. Strategy Behind Ball Selection in ODIs Under the current rule allowing teams to choose between two used balls after the 34th over, Rana said the Indian bowling unit always keeps track of which one is aging better. “Bowlers don’t get much help in modern cricket, so this rule benefits us. Everyone participates in deciding which ball to use.”