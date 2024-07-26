IND vs SL T20s full schedule, live timing (IST), live streaming in India

The Indian cricket team, having overcome their ICC (International Cricket Council) tournament failures of the past decade by winning the T20I World Cup last month and then defeating Zimbabwe in a five-match series by a convincing margin of 4-1, is now under the new leadership of coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. They are all set to embark on a new era of T20 International cricket with a three-match series against the Sri Lankan cricket team.
Notably, this will be India’s first T20I series with full-strength post-Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and former skipper Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the T20Is. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubham Gill are expected to be India’s new opening pair, with Rishabh Pant coming at number three and captain Suryakumar Yadav at number four. The spin department will be led by Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi, while the pace department will be spearheaded by Md. Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
On the other hand, the 2014 T20I World Cup champions, Sri Lanka, will aim to resurrect their form in the shortest format of international cricket after their dismissal performance at the recently concluded T20I World Cup, where they were knocked out of the group stage itself. However, this will not be easy for the Lankan Lions, who are struck with injury demons even before the series starts, as two of their star players, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thusara, have been ruled out due to injuries.
India vs Sri Lanka T20I series squads
India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (V/C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.