IND vs SL T20s full schedule, live timing (IST), live streaming in India

The Indian cricket team, having overcome their ICC (International Cricket Council) tournament failures of the past decade by winning the T20I World Cup last month and then defeating Zimbabwe in a five-match series by a convincing margin of 4-1, is now under the new leadership of coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. They are all set to embark on a new era of T20 International cricket with a three-match series against the Sri Lankan cricket team.





Check latest news on India vs Sri Lanka T20 series here Notably, this will be India’s first T20I series with full-strength post-Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and former skipper Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the T20Is. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubham Gill are expected to be India’s new opening pair, with Rishabh Pant coming at number three and captain Suryakumar Yadav at number four. The spin department will be led by Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi, while the pace department will be spearheaded by Md. Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

On the other hand, the 2014 T20I World Cup champions, Sri Lanka, will aim to resurrect their form in the shortest format of international cricket after their dismissal performance at the recently concluded T20I World Cup, where they were knocked out of the group stage itself. However, this will not be easy for the Lankan Lions, who are struck with injury demons even before the series starts, as two of their star players, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thusara, have been ruled out due to injuries. India vs Sri Lanka T20I series squads

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (V/C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.



Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madhushanka (Replacement), Asitha Fernando (Replacement).

India vs Sri Lanka T20I series match dates and timings Sri Lanka vs India T20 Internationals dates and timings Matches Day and Date Time Venue 1st T20 Saturday and July 27th 7 PM IST Pallekele 2nd T20 Sunday and July 28th 7 PM IST Pallekele 3rd T20 Tuesday and July 30th 7 PM IST Pallekele

IND vs SL T20s full schedule, live timing (IST), live streaming in India When will the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series begin?

The first match of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2024.

What will the match timings of India vs Sri Lanka T20Is be, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?



The T20I matches between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7 P.M., according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

At what time will live toss take place during Sri Lanka vs India T20Is?

The toss for all three T20I matches between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 P.M. IST, i.e., 30 minutes before the match begins.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka T20I matches in India?

The live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka T20I matches will be done by the Sony Sports Network, with Sony Ten 5 having English commentary, while the Hindi commentary will be live on Sony Ten 3.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka T20I matches in India?

The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka T20I matches will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.