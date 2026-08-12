IND vs SL: Will Sarfaraz get direct entry to India Playing 11 in 1st Test?

As India prepare for the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle from Saturday, one of the biggest selection questions surrounds the No. 6 position. With Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 142 in the warm-up match strengthening his case for the No. 3 spot, the focus has shifted to whether Sarfaraz Khan will be brought straight into India's playing XI or Dhruv Jurel will get the nod.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar's arrival in Colombo has added to the significance of the selection discussions, with India's World Test Championship campaign also at stake.

Will Sarfaraz Khan get the nod?

Sarfaraz's strongest argument is his ability to dominate spin, a quality that could prove particularly valuable in Galle.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes Sarfaraz deserves a place in the best XI, pointing to his exceptional record in domestic cricket. The right-hander has scored 5,114 runs at an average of 64.73, including 17 centuries, in 62 first-class matches. Sarfaraz has also already shown that he can convert his domestic dominance into Test performances. His ability to attack spin and rotate the strike could make him an attractive option on a Sri Lankan surface expected to offer assistance to the slow bowlers. However, India's management could still prefer experience and versatility over form when finalising the XI.

Why Jurel remains ahead in the race Former India wicketkeeper and ex-chief selector Kiran More feels Dhruv Jurel could retain his place because of his previous Test experience. Jurel has played 10 Tests, scoring 478 runs at 34.14, including a century and a fifty. His wicketkeeping ability and fielding could also work in his favour. However, his recent form is a concern. He struggled against South Africa A, registering scores of 14, 13, 0 and 2 in the subsequent Test series. Off-spinner Simon Harmer dismissed him in both innings of both Tests. ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya trade talks: Why GT don't want him as captain; What's next? His struggles continued in Sri Lanka, where he scored just 1 and 17 in the warm-up game and was dismissed by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis.

Galle could make Sarfaraz's case stronger The conditions could ultimately determine India's choice. If the Galle surface offers significant turn, Sarfaraz's proven record against spin could become difficult to overlook. Kaif believes that if India are selecting their strongest XI rather than simply rewarding players who have been around the squad longer, Sarfaraz should play. For Jurel, however, the advantage lies in having already experienced Test cricket and offering wicketkeeping depth. Pace versus spin also a concern India must also settle their bowling combination. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are expected to lead the pace attack, while the team must decide whether to select a third seamer or add another spinner.