WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test highlights; Ashwin bags 12 as India maul Windies

After Yashasvi Jaiswal's 171 runs, India's premier spinner R Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul (7/71) as the visitors notched up innings and 141-run win over West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Friday night (July 15).

India, who had 400 for four at lunchtime, declared their first innings at 421 for five, taking a significant advantage with 271 runs lead.

Yashasvi Jaiswal played cautiously and hit 171 runs on his debut before he knicked one to the keeper.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli showed great composure and scored 76 runs off 182 deliveries. His inning was cut short by Rakheem Cornwall.

With Rohit declaring the innings at 421 for five and a lead of 271, it was only a matter of time.

West Indies batters tried to show some grit and determination in the second innings, but they were no match to the class of R Ashwin on a deteriorating pitch.



Ashwin made full use of the turn, bounce and bite and spinned the web around the West Indian batter, taking seven wickets in the second innings. He also took his 8th 10-wicket haul for India after a fifer in the first innings. West Indies slipped to 27 for two in 19 overs at tea, with Ashwin and Jadeja removing Kraigg Brathwaite (7) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (7), respectively.

Jadeja trapped Chanderpaul in front with the one that turned from the middle stump, and DRS showed it was clipping the top of his leg stump.

Brathwaite needed to figure out what the skilful Ashwin was up to as he edged a straighter one to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.



The only West Indies batter who looked assured in the middle was debutant Alick Athanaze (28 off 44), who was unafraid to sweep Ashwin before unleashing a square cut and a pull-off Mohammed Siraj.

The talented Southpaw was eventually caught at short leg by Jaiswal off Ashwin in the 37th over.

India declared an hour after lunch, and it seemed they were waiting for debutant Ishan Kishan to get his first run which took 20 balls.

The visitors batted for as many as 152.2 overs in their first innings, scoring at a run rate of 2.76 for a massive 271-run lead.

Kohli was the lone India batter to be dismissed after lunch. After being dropped in the first over post the break, Kohli did not last long as he fell into the trap laid by offie Rahkeem Cornwall.

The burly spinner got one to bounce from middle stump and Kohli ended up flicking to the waiting leg slip fielder.

In the morning, Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut while Kohli had to toil for a half-century as the visitors reached 400 for four at lunch.

Resuming the day at 312 for two, India managed 88 runs in 29 overs in the morning session for the loss of Jaiswal (171) and Ajinkya Rahane (3).

The Indian batters had to work for their runs on a slow pitch offering a lot of turn and a heavy outfield. Kohli celebrating after hitting a rare boundary was proof of that.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican opened the bowling alongside Holder and instantly created issues for Kohli.

The former India skipper got a life when he was dropped on 40 by West Indies captain Brathwaite. Kohli went for a drive off Warrican and Brathwaite ended up grassing an easy chance at cover.

At the other end, Jaiswal stepped out to Warrican and dispatched him for a straight six.

He became the third Indian to reach 150 on debut with a single, matching the feats of Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (177).

A double hundred was in the offing for Jaiswal but it wasn't to be as he edged one that angled away from Alzarri Joseph.

Soon after Rahane, who had a good opportunity to make a big impact, attempted a drive on the up on a slow pitch off Kemar Roach and ended up offering a simple catch at cover.

With Rahkeem Cornwall not allowed to bowl in the morning as he did not take the field on day two, the West Indies offered some easy boundaries to India towards the end of the session.



