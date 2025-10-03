ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

Match 4 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will feature a high-stakes clash between England Women and South Africa Women, scheduled for October 3 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. This will be the opening match of the tournament for both teams, who will be eager to kick off their campaigns on a winning note.

England enter the game as the more favored side, having dominated recent head-to-head encounters against South Africa. They have won three of their last five ODIs and also emerged victorious in the last two meetings with South Africa. Although they narrowly lost to India by 13 runs in their most recent match, the English squad remains a strong, well-rounded unit with solid depth in both batting and bowling.

England enter the game as the more favored side, having dominated recent head-to-head encounters against South Africa. They have won three of their last five ODIs and also emerged victorious in the last two meetings with South Africa. Although they narrowly lost to India by 13 runs in their most recent match, the English squad remains a strong, well-rounded unit with solid depth in both batting and bowling.

Meanwhile, South Africa Women cannot be underestimated. While their last match saw them scrape past Pakistan in a close contest, their prior form was excellent, with four consecutive wins boosting their confidence. Both sides are expected to bring their A-game in what promises to be a closely contested and exciting fixture in Guwahati. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs South Africa women Playing 11 England Women Playing 11: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

South Africa Women Playing 11: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso (wk), Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune. England Women vs South Africa women: Head-to-Head in WODIs Total Matches Played: 46 England Women Won: 35 South Africa Women Won: 10 No Result: 1 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs South Africa women Full Squad England Women's Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb

South Africa Women's Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs South Africa women Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the England Women vs South Africa Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? England Women will go toe-to-toe with South Africa Women in the second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 3. What will be the venue for the England Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 3?

The match between England Women and South Africa Women will take place at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. What time will the toss take place for the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The England Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3:00 PM IST.