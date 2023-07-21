Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on opening stand with Rohit

Press Trust of India Port of Spain
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma hit centuries in 1st Test vs West Indies. Photo: @BCCI

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal excelling at the top of the batting order with Rohit Sharma in his debut Test series in the Caribbean has been a revelation and the youngster credits it to the continuous interaction with the India skipper when they are at the crease together.

Jaiswal had shared a 229-run opening-wicket stand with Rohit in the first Test at Dominica, while in the ongoing second Test here, the two again gave India a strong start with a 139-run partnership.

The century stand between the two saw India finish day one of the second Test at 288 for four, and looking good for a big score.

"Of course, it's really nice to bat with Rohit bhaiya. We are always taking about the situation and how we can go forward, and, of course, we had our plans... what we can do, and it was really amazing to bat with him," said the opener who scored a 74-ball 57 to add to his 171 in the first Test at Dominica, which India won by an innings and 141 runs.

Jaiswal also said the secret to his success is that he tries to gain from everyone's experience but does what suits him.

Asked how he takes advice coming from legendary cricketers such as chief coach Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour among other, Jaiswal said, "Everyone has their own way to tell things and everyone has experience. I would love (to) listen (to) everything, and whatever suits my game I will try and make sure I will do that.

"If I am around players who are really experienced and when they are talking, there is some thought behind it and I really like to hear that and make sure what is suiting my game I keep trying to develop that in my way.

"Of course, getting information, experience, learning from them, small, small other stuff, its just incredible," said Jaiswal at the end of day's play on Thursday.

Asked if his hunger to score runs in all formats was because he had work really hard to earn everything, the 21-year-old said, "Yes. My desire is always if I am going out to bat, I always make an effort to give my best for the team and how best I can contribute. Every match the mindset is to perform well, set a platform for team."

Jaiswal said he was disappointed to miss a second consecutive century in Tests after the 171-run effort in the previous game, where he was declared 'Player of the Match'.

"Of course, I am disappointed. But it happens in cricket. I just need to keep learning and keep thinking how can I make sure that when I come (in) next, then what I can do in that situation.

"Whenever I bat, I try to make sure how long I can bat. But there is always disappointment when we get out but it's okay. It's cricket, we need to keep learning what we can do (the) next time.

"It always feels nice to go out there and enjoy the pressure, enjoy the situation, enjoy the wicket, the environment. It's just wonderful to go out there and express," he added.

Topics :India cricket teamIndia vs West Indies

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

