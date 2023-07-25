IND vs WI: 'Bazball can be executed only on flat pitches' - Ishan Kishan

England's new innovative cricket, Bazball, changed how Test cricket was perceived a few years ago.

With all the clamour over the Bazball cricket, India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan had an interesting take on the new innovation in the longest format of the game.

Speaking to the reporters after the Day 5 washout in Port of Spain, Kishan emphasised that England's Bazball batting style can only be adopted on flat surfaces.

“If wicket is flat, where you can score quick, and the need of team is to get runs quickly, then I think you can take on that action. I don’t think we must play aggressively in every match, but we have enough firepower in our ranks whenever there is a need to play attacking cricket. I don’t think you can always play attacking shots in Test cricket. ” he added.

Kishan further stated that it is unnecessary to play attacking cricket in every Test and the style of play depends mainly on the situation.

“It is not possible that you can play that fast every day, it depends upon the situation also. England are batting quick, but you need to see on what kind of pitches they are playing, mostly where we play it is not easy to bat because there is a turn and bounce," the Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter added.



Meanwhile, 25-year-old Kishan, who slammed an unbeaten 34-ball 52, also said he wanted to cash in all opportunities after being selected ahead of seasoned wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat.

“I think as a youngster, who was playing only his second Test, I wanted to cash in all those opportunities. In the second innings, I was sent to bat up the order I planned to take on left-arm spinner. I batted with positive intent. We didn’t want to bat for long because we already had a good lead,” Kishan elaborated.

The Port of Spain weather dashed India's dream to clean-sweep the two-match series. On the final day of India vs West Indies 2nd Test, not a single was bowled due to the inclement weather. Thus Rohit Sharma's men had to settle with 1-0 series win.

