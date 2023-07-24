Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar overwhelmed by hugs from Virat and Rohit

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar overwhelmed by hugs from Virat and Rohit

Mukesh in a freewheeling chat with Mohammed Siraj expressed his various feeling on debut including being shocked to find his name in India playing 11 and getting hugged by Rohit and Virat

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mukesh Kumar makes his India debut in the second IND vs WI Test at Port of Spain. Photo: BCCI

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Mukesh Kumar, who made his international debut in the second Test between West Indies and India, said that he was shocked to find his name in the Playing 11. The 29-year-old fast bowler further expressed his feelings related to debut in a free-wheeling chat with Mohammed Siraj at the end of the fourth day’s play.

“When I got to know that I was going to play this game. Suddenly I was shocked and unable to react to it. But as the game progressed, I wanted the ball in hand as soon as possible,” said Kumar in a BCCI video.

Siraj, who took a five-wicket haul on the fourth day of the Port of Spain Test,  reminded Mukesh that he was invited to the pre-match meeting and asked if till then also he did not know whether he would be playing the game or not.

Responding to this, Mukesh said, “Whether I am playing a game or not, it doesn’t affect my preparation regime and the process that I follow. I am always ready to bowl. I wanted to be part of the meeting no doubt. I had a feeling that maybe I will play the game, but it was not something I was very sure of.”

Family’s reaction to Mukesh's India debut

Siraj further probed about the Bengal cricketer’s family reactions to his debut.

“In the evening when we returned after the first day’s play, I called up my mother and told her that I finally got the cap and I played for India. She was really happy and all my family members, relatives and people who supported me from the very start are immensely happy,” said the right-arm fast bowler who has 151 First Class wickets to his name in his 40th appearance.

Debut wicket feeling of Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh picked the wicket of Kirk Mackenzie in the West Indies first innings on the third day of the second Test.

Talking about his maiden wicket, Mukesh said, “You (Siraj) and JD Bhai (Jaydev Unadkat) were bowling and I was hoping to get the ball as soon as possible. Rohit had already told me that you would have to work hard on this pitch to get a wicket. So accordingly I kept the ball in the channel outside off and finally got the wicket.”

More than the wicket, the Indian speedster was elated by the hugs he received from his heroes Virat Kohli and the Indian skipper. “When Rohit and Virat hugged me, I was like these were the people I used to watch on TV and suddenly they are hugging me. It was something that I couldn’t express in words,” said Mukesh

India eye series sweep

In the second Test, India need eight wickets on the last day of the play while West Indies need 289 runs to win. After West Indies’ negative batting approach on the third day, India wrapped up the Windies' last five wickets for only 26 runs on the fourth day and then declared after scoring 181 in just 24 overs. With Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood at the crease, the Windies are 76/2 in 32 overs.

India vs West Indies India tour of West Indies ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

