Ashes: AUS coach McDonald puts rumours to rest, says Cummins' not resigning

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald put down all rumours of Cummins' resignation to rest that circulated during the Manchester Test. Australia have already retained the Ashes

BS Web Team New Delhi
Australia captain Pat Cummins during a press conference

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Australia retained the Ashes as the fourth Test ended in a draw and soon after their coach Andrew Mcdonald had to defend skipper Pat Cummins in a press conference. He described all rumours of Cummins’ resignation as baseless. 

Darren Berry, former captain of Victoria, a domestic side in Australia, had said that Cummins will tender his resignation after the Aussie skipper had a horrid showing in the fourth Test. 

Answering reporters about Cummins’ captaincy, McDonald said "I think it's fair and reasonable to critique some of the execution and tactics that we implemented but to go as far as suggesting that the captain resigns post-series, I think it would be far-fetched. There are opinions that we respect and there are opinions that we don't."

"We're all working for the Australian cricket team together. It should never really come down to Pat as an individual but, unfortunately, as a captain, sometimes you wear that,” he added further. 

Cummins too said that captaincy was not the main issue in him going for 129 runs in just 23 overs and taking only one wicket (of Stokes) in the fourth Test. "I don't think (that was an issue). It was just execution, I let through more boundaries than I normally do. Probably just one or two bad balls an over,” he had said in the post-match press conference. 

Under Cummins, Australia have won the Ashes at home 4-0, won the World Test Championship, won a series in Pakistan and won a Test in India as well. Now they have retained the Ashes, making him even more successful.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

