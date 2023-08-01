Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI: West Indies recall Shai Hope and Oshane Thomas in T20I squad

IND vs WI: West Indies recall Shai Hope and Oshane Thomas in T20I squad

Shai Hope hasn't played a T20I for the Caribbean side since February last year, while Thomas is in line for his first international 20-over contest since December 2021

ANI
West Indies cricket team. Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The West Indies cricket team has recalled wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for the five-match T20 series against India commencing on Thursday.

West Indies are currently hosting team India. The tour includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20I matches.

India won the two-match Test series. In the ODI series, the men in blue won the first match and the West Indies fought back well to win the second ODI. The third ODI will be played today to decide the winner of the series.

Hope is captain of the West Indies in 50-over cricket. He hasn't played a T20I for the Caribbean side since February last year, while Thomas is in line for his first international 20-over contest since December 2021.

The West Indies T20I team will be led by batter Rovman Powell and Kyle Mayer will be the vice-captain. Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, and Shimron Hetmyer also feature in the squad.

According to the official website of ICC, former West Indies player and now Chief Selector Desmond Haynes said, "The squad is selected with the next ICC Men's T20 World Cup in mind."

He added, "We are looking at various plans as we try to find the right combinations. As we prepare; we are looking to build a unit which we believe can do the job when we host the global event in just under a year."

Desmond Haynes said, "We have some match-winners in our line-up and we will look to have the right kind of preparation, starting here in Trinidad on Thursday."

The series switches to Guyana for the second and third matches following the series opener in Trinidad on August 3, with the final two games played at Broward County Stadium in Florida.

West Indies failed to qualify for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, this series will help them prepare for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup which they will co-host alongside the USA.

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

India T20I squad: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Also Read

IND vs WI: Tilak Varma, Jaiswal get maiden T20I call-up; Rinku ignored

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test

Kapil lashes out at BCCI, says IPL affecting team output internationally

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Jadeja makes big comment on Team India's combination

Ravindra Jadeja takes a swipe at Kapil Dev over players' arrogance comment

Fifth Test: Perfect finish for Broad, England level Ashes with Oval win

Prasidh Krishna returns to competitive cricket; takes 4 wickets in KSCA T20

Topics :India vs West IndiesWindies cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamShai HopeOshane Thomas

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story