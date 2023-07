England completed a brilliant comeback in the final session of Day Five as they beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Test of the Ashes to draw the series 2-2 at the Oval. Stuart Broad had a dream finish as he took the last two Australian wickets to end his brilliant Test career with 604 wickets to his name. A wicket on the last ball and a six on the last shot of his career for Broad. What more does a cricketer need?

The match was contested evenly with England scoring 283 in the first innings. Australia, even after struggling a lot managed to scrape through to 295 and take a 12-run lead. England then displayed Bazball in a brilliant manner to score 395 and set the Aussies a target of 384 to win in two days.

Rain played spoilsport on Day 4 where the Aussies scored 138 without any loss and looked like chasing down a record total.