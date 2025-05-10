IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Match venue, timing, streaming details

ALSO READ: Buttler, Archer among English players who left India after IPL put on hold India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the ODI Tri-series final on Sunday, with both sides eyeing crucial momentum ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup later this year. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, topped the table with three wins from four games, their only loss coming against Sri Lanka. Jemimah Rodrigues has been the standout performer with 201 runs, ably supported by Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. Sneh Rana leads the bowling charts with 11 wickets, including a five-for.

Sri Lanka, who stunned India in the league stage, will rely on in-form Harshitha Samarawickrama, their top scorer with 177 runs. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu’s all-round form remains crucial, while spinner Dewmi Vihanga (nine wickets) will aim to trouble India again. With both teams carrying form and motivation into the final, a closely fought contest is on the cards at a pivotal juncture in their World Cup preparations.

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Probable playing 11

IND-W playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani

SL-W playing 11 (probable): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Full squads

IND-W squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Shuchi Upadhyay

SL-W squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi, Piumi Badalge

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final be played?

The Tri-series final between IND-W and SL-W will be played on Sunday, May 11.

What is the venue for IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final?

The Tri-series final between IND-W and SL-W will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will the toss for IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final take place?

The toss for the IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final will take place at 9:30 am IST.

What time will the IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final match begin?

The IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final match will begin at 10:00 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final in India?

The live telecast of IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final will not be available in India.

Where to watch live streaming of IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final in India?

The live streaming of IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.