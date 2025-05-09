Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan Super League postponed amid ongoing military conflict with India

Pakistan Super League postponed amid ongoing military conflict with India

The BCCI has also suspended the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to cross border tension between the neighbouring nations

PSL
Emirates Cricket Board, which holds a cordial relationship with BCCI, was unlikely to approve the PCB request to host the remainder of the PSL. | Image Source: @ X
Press Trust of India Lahore
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:00 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday postponed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) indefinitely, hours after announcing that the T20 tournament has been shifted to the UAE because of the ongoing military conflict with India.

The BCCI has also suspended the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to cross border tension between the neighbouring nations.

"The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan," PCB said in a statement said  "The PCB and its players stand resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation," the statement added further.

However it has been learnt that Emirates Cricket Board, which holds a cordial relationship with BCCI, was unlikely to approve the PCB request to host the remainder of the PSL.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

