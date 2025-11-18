India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 playing 11, live streaming

After a heavy defeat to Pakistan A in Group B on Sunday, India A find themselves in a must-win situation in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 as they prepare to face Oman in their final league match on Tuesday, November 18, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Pakistan A, with two wins from two matches, have already secured a spot in the semifinals. India A and Oman both sit on two points each, making Tuesday’s clash a decider for the final semifinal berth from Group B. The United Arab Emirates are already eliminated after losing both of their games.

India A enter the match in second place, thanks to a superior net run rate over Oman. The team began with a dominant 148-run win against UAE but suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan A, where only Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Naman Dhir showed resistance. Pakistan A chased down the target in just 13.2 overs, powered by Maaz Sadaqat, who remained unbeaten on 79, following up his 96 not out from the opening match. Oman, meanwhile, earned their first win of the tournament, edging UAE by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish. India A vs Oman: Playing 11

Oman Playing 11: Hammad Mirza(w/c), Sufyan Yousaf, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Narayan Saishiv, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra India A Playing 11: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising stars: Full squad India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Oman A Squad: Hammad Mirza(c), Sufyan Yousaf(w), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf India A vs Oman A Asia Cup Rising stars: Live streaming and telecast details When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman begin? The first India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Tuesday, November 18. What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman?

The India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman take place? The toss for the India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman begin? The India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman?