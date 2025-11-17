Home / Cricket / News / Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification

Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification

Both IND and Oman are level on two points, and the winner will join Pakistan in the semi-finals, keeping their hopes alive for a place in the final on Sunday.

Asia Cup rising stars points table
Asia Cup rising stars points table
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India A find themselves in a tight spot in the ACC Rising Stars 2025 after a surprising defeat to a spirited Pakistan Shaheens side in Doha. Despite starting their campaign with a commanding win over UAE, highlighted by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive 42-ball 144, India A faltered in their second outing. A promising start quickly unraveled as they collapsed from 91/2 to 136 all out, allowing Pakistan to chase the target with ease in just 13.2 overs, driven by Maaz Sadaqat’s unbeaten 79.
 
With this setback, India A’s path to the semi-finals has become challenging. Level on two points with Oman, Jitesh Sharma’s side must win their final group match to stay alive in the tournament and secure a top-two finish. 
  Group A points table 
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Group A points table shows Bangladesh A sitting comfortably at the top now after a dominant win against Afghanistan. With 2 wins from 2 matches, they have collected 4 points and boast an extraordinary Net Run Rate as well now, thanks to their emphatic victory. Sri Lanka A occupy second place with 2 points alongside Afghanistan as well, having won one and lost one from their two matches. 
 
Afghanistan A, having played only two matches too now, sit on 2 points, and still have to work hard for semis berth. Their moderate NRR indicates a closer contest in their opening game. At the bottom of the table are Hong Kong, who have struggled significantly with two losses from two matches and a steep NRR of -4.697, leaving them without points and virtually out of semifinal contention.
 
Asia Cup rising stars Group A table
Teams M W L Points
1 Bangladesh A 2 2 0 4
2 Afghanistan A 2 1 1 2
3 Sri Lanka A 2 1 1 2
4 Hong Kong 1 0 1 0
    Group B points table 
Asia Cup rising stars Group B table
Teams M W L PT
1 Pakistan Shaheens 2 2 0 4
2 India A 2 1 1 2
3 Oman 2 1 1 2
4 United Arab Emirates 2 0 2 0
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: No handshakes as PAK beat IND by 8 wickets

Gambhir defends tough Eden pitch, calls It 'Exactly what India wanted'

ICC World Test Championship points table after IND vs SA 1st Test

Home advantage no more? India lose four of their last six Tests at home

India vs South Africa 1st Test highlights: South Africa beat India in low-scoring thriller

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story