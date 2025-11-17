Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Group A points table shows Bangladesh A sitting comfortably at the top now after a dominant win against Afghanistan. With 2 wins from 2 matches, they have collected 4 points and boast an extraordinary Net Run Rate as well now, thanks to their emphatic victory. Sri Lanka A occupy second place with 2 points alongside Afghanistan as well, having won one and lost one from their two matches.

Afghanistan A, having played only two matches too now, sit on 2 points, and still have to work hard for semis berth. Their moderate NRR indicates a closer contest in their opening game. At the bottom of the table are Hong Kong, who have struggled significantly with two losses from two matches and a steep NRR of -4.697, leaving them without points and virtually out of semifinal contention.