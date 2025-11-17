Home / Cricket / News / BAN vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

Both teams will now look to build on their strong starts as they battle for supremacy in this key fixture.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Bangladesh A (BAN-A) are set to face Afghanistan A (AFG-A) in Match 8 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday, November 17. Both sides enter this clash with winning momentum after impressive performances in their previous games.
 
Bangladesh A began their campaign in commanding fashion, chasing a target of 168 in only 11 overs against Hong Kong. The highlight of the match was a stunning unbeaten century by Habibur Rahman Sohan, who smashed 100 from just 35 deliveries. His explosive knock ensured that Bangladesh A dominated from start to finish, leaving their opponents with no chances to recover.
 
On the other hand, Afghanistan A also clinched a hard-fought win in their latest outing. Sediqullah Atal played a crucial role, delivering a brilliant all-round performance. His four-wicket spell, where he picked up 4 for 45 in four overs, stalled the opposition’s progress, and he later contributed a brisk 54 off 27 balls with the bat. The chase, however, turned out to be tense and went down to the final moments, but Afghanistan A managed to hold their nerve and secure a three-wicket victory.
 
Both teams will now look to build on their strong starts as they battle for supremacy in this key fixture. 
 
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A begin?
The first Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Monday, November 17.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A?
The Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A take place?
The toss for the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A begin?
The Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A?
The live telecast of the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A?
The live streaming of the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
 

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

