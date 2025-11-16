India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 3: South Africa aim to post a target in excess of 125

Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa is set to be a crucial one today, with South Africa currently in a vulnerable position at 93 for 7 in their second innings, leading India by 63 runs. The pitch at Eden Gardens has proven challenging, offering variable bounce and plenty of turn, which has made life difficult for both batting sides.

Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of Kolkata Test.

South Africa’s Struggle Continues

South Africa will aim to extend their lead as much as possible, but with wickets tumbling regularly, the lower order will need to show resilience. India's bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj, will look to clean up the tail quickly and set a manageable target.

India’s Quest for Quick Breakthroughs

After the close of play on Day 2, India’s pacers and spinners will be keen to finish the job with early breakthroughs, while hoping for better batting conditions when their turn comes.

With both teams under pressure, the match promises a tense and dramatic third day. Can India bowl out the visitors cheaply and chase down the target with confidence? Or will South Africa put up a surprising fight? Stay tuned for all the live action.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Probable Playing 11

India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live telecast: The live telecast of Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live streaming: The live streaming of Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.