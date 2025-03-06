India's stance on cricket with Pakistan is clear and categorical: Shukla

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday said it is very categorical and clear that resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan is subjected to Indian government's clearance.

The senior BCCI official, who is here on the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board to watch the Champions Trophy semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa, also said India team doesn't depend on favourable pitches to excel.

As far as you are asking about (cricket) between the two countries, it is very categorical and clear that it is the (Indian) government's decision. Whatever the government of India says, we will go as per them," Shukla told the Pakistan media on Wednesday.

Pakistan is hosting an international tournament after a long time and it is a good thing. They have organised it well, he added.

While Shukla agreed the fans from both countries want bilateral ties to be resumed, he did not sound positive on the idea of playing at a neutral venue.

It is true that fans from both the countries want the teams to play but the BCCI policy has been, and PCB would too have such a policy, that bilateral matches should be held on each other's soil and not at a third (or) neutral venue, he said.

This has been BCCI's consistent policy. There is also a provision in the ICC which is about the government's consent. It is a big provision, so it happens according to the point of view of government's consent.

Every other country would offer to host India-Pakistan, who would not? the veteran administrator added.

We (BCCI) keep our point in front of the government but they decide after their deliberations. When the government takes a decision, it is after considering a lot of aspects. It is their internal matter, he continued.

Shukla refuted the argument that Indian team, which has qualified for the Champions Trophy final, has enjoyed the benefit of playing at only one venue in this eight-team tournament.

When this decision was taken at the ICC level, it was decided that India-centric matches will be in Dubai and the rest of the matches will be in Pakistan, so it is not a question of fair or unfair, he said.

The Indian team doesn't depend on pitches, even there (in Dubai) there are different kinds of pitches. The team plays on its performances, the players play on their strengths and not depend on pitches, Shukla added.

The quick-witted Shukla was asked if it would not have been better if the final had been held in Lahore, to which he responded: For that, Australia should have won yesterday (Tuesday). But since they lost, the final would have to be played in Dubai.

When asked about the Asia Cup scheduling, he replied, You know it is status quo, so it will happen accordingly.

I had come here for the Asia Cup as well. Roger Binny was also there and Jay Shah has also been cooperating completely, said Shukla when asked about what he would take back from Pakistan as a BCCI official.